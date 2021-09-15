Red Flag Warning issued for Butte County Area, Perkins County by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-09-15 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A red flag warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Butte County Area; Perkins County RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 315, 327 AND 328 .West to northwest winds will gust up to 30 mph over parts of northeastern Wyoming and northwestern South Dakota this afternoon. Minimum relative humidities will dip to 10 to 15 percent. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 327 AND 328 * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 327 Butte County Area and 328 Perkins County. * WINDS...West 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 14 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.