Tornado Warning issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 408 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Poydras, or 10 miles east of Belle Chasse, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Violet, Meraux and Poydras. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 242 and 244. Interstate 510 between mile markers 2 and 3. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN