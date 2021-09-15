CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

Tornado Warning issued for Orleans, St. Bernard by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-15 04:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 04:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Tornadoes are extremely difficult to see and confirm at night. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! To report severe weather contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in New Orleans. Target Area: Orleans; St. Bernard The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern St. Bernard Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Orleans Parish in southeastern Louisiana * Until 445 AM CDT. * At 408 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Poydras, or 10 miles east of Belle Chasse, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include New Orleans, Chalmette, Violet, Meraux and Poydras. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 242 and 244. Interstate 510 between mile markers 2 and 3. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Senate parliamentarian nixes Democrats' immigration plan

Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough on Sunday ruled against Democrats' plan to provide 8 million greencards as part of their $3.5 trillion spending bill, dealing a significant blow to Democrats' immigration reform chances. MacDonough's guidance, a copy of which was obtained by The Hill, all but closes the door to Democrats...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
New Orleans, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Belle Chasse, LA
City
Chalmette, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
County
Saint Bernard Parish, LA
NBC News

Not just Texas: Europe grapples with abortion laws and limits

When the U.S. Supreme Court this month declined to block a restrictive Texas law banning abortion after about six weeks into a pregnancy, abortion rights campaigners across Europe watched with dismay. Anti-abortion campaigners, however, were taking notes. Abortion is available on demand to more than 95 percent of girls and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Hill

Part of Texas border closed where thousands of Haitians crossed

The United States closed off a stretch of the Mexican border where thousands of Haitian migrants have been crossing between Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, and Del Rio, Texas, according to The Associated Press. Thousands of migrants are currently living in squalid conditions under a bridge in Del Rio, where temperatures are...
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado Warning#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather#Violet#Meraux#Interstates Interstate 10
CNN

The 2021 Emmy Awards

"The Crown" star Josh O'Connor wins lead actor in a drama series. Josh O'Connor won the lead actor in a drama Emmy for his role as Prince Charles in "The Crown." Olivia Colman wins Emmy for "The Crown" From CNN's Chloe Melas. Olivia Colman has done it, she took home...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy