New lawsuit accuses Activision Blizzard of coercive and intimidating behaviour

By Alan Wen
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, this time by its own employees, which accuses the company of using intimidation and “coercive tactics” against efforts to improve working conditions. As reported in Protocol, the lawsuit was filed by Communications Workers of America (CWA) – on behalf of Activision...

Washington Post

Activision Blizzard lawsuit has video game workers using union tactics — but not unionizing

Earlier this week, Activision Blizzard employees in conjunction with the Communications Workers of America (CWA), a major media labor union, filed an unfair labor practices suit with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), the federal government’s labor law agency, accusing the video game giant of worker intimidation and union busting. It’s the latest collective action in the wake of a California Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) suit against Activision Blizzard filed in July that alleged widespread gender-based discrimination and harassment. In the months since, Activision Blizzard employees have staged a walkout, and workers at other major video game companies like Ubisoft have banded together to demand similar improvements to their own workplaces. Collective action in the American video game industry is on the rise, even if unionization isn’t.
LABOR ISSUES
nichegamer.com

Activision Hired a Former Disney Exec as Their New HR Boss

Following a deluge of lawsuits and high-profile staff departures, we’ve learned Activision hired a former Disney exec as their new HR boss to help tidy up the company’s image. Activision hired Julie Hodges, the former senior VP of corporate HR and overall staffing at The Walt Disney Company as their...
BUSINESS
SVG

Activision Blizzard Employees Make A Major Accusation

A few months ago, the California Department of Fair Trade and Housing filed a lawsuit with some serious allegations against Activision Blizzard. According to the case, Activision Blizzard allegedly had an inappropriate and toxic workplace environment that fostered sexual assault and ongoing harassment towards female employees. Shortly after, a staggering number of Activision Blizzard employees protested to demand that the company take the allegations seriously. Now, employees have even more to say about what's going on behind the closed doors at Activision Blizzard.
BUSINESS
gamepressure.com

Activision Blizzard Sued Again; Threats, Surveillance and Interrogations

Activision Blizzard has been hit with another lawsuit. The company was said to have discouraged employees from speaking out about cases of abuse. Controversy has surrounded Activision Blizzard for quite some time now. The company is facing lawsuits from employees, who believe that it applies many unfair practices and tolerates mobbing and sexual harassment. Activision is apparently not interested in solving the problem. In fact, the company recently hired the law firm WilmerHale, which is known for dealing with labor unions. The publisher has also been accused of destroying documents that would incriminate it.
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Kotick
gamesindustry.biz

Activision Blizzard hires senior Disney and Delta execs

Publisher Activision Blizzard announced today that it has named Julie Hodges as chief people officer and Sandeep Dube as chief commercial officer. Hodge's new position will be effective as of September 21 and Dube's new role will be effective from September 27. The publisher said that the hiring of these...
BUSINESS
bloomberglaw.com

Activision Blizzard’s Labor Woes Grow on Union Complaint to NLRB

A union has filed a federal labor board complaint against Activision Blizzard Inc. , opening a new front in the legal battle over workplace rights at the video game maker. The U.S. National Labor Relations Board complaint, filed by the Communications Workers of America, accuses Activision of violating federal labor law through coercive rules, actions and statements.
LABOR ISSUES
protocol.com

CWA is charging Activision Blizzard with violating labor laws

The Communications Workers of America (CWA) filed unfair labor charges against gaming giant Activision Blizzard for worker intimidation on Monday, alleging the company has tried to squash organizing efforts in the wake of an ongoing discrimination and sexual assault scandal. Activision Blizzard is currently battling a lawsuit from the state...
LABOR ISSUES
invenglobal.com

Activision Blizzard facing charges of of union busting and worker intimidation

The Communications Workers of America (CWA), a labor union for communications and media workers in the United States, has formally filed unfair labor practice charges against Activision Blizzard King on behalf of the companies employees. The CWA is alleging that ABK engaged in worker intimidation and union-busting practices in response...
LABOR ISSUES
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS
