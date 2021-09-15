CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

DAX Little Changed After Weak China Data

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 4 days ago

(RTTNews) - German stocks were little changed in cautious trade on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected Chinese retail sales and industrial output data clouded the outlook for economic growth. The benchmark DAX held largely steady at 15,728 after closing 0.1 percent higher on Tuesday. Brenntag SE dropped half a percent. The chemical...

markets.businessinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

Platinum Selloff Takes Centers Stage As Commodities Rebalance

Heavily thanks to a stronger USD as well as a looming taper in the Fed’s bond-buying program. In a virtual speech to the Fed’s annual Jackson Hole symposium in Kansas City, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank could begin reducing its monthly bond purchases this year, though he did reassure the markets that the Fed will not be in a hurry to begin raising interest rates thereafter.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

New Zealand Services Index Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday see August results for the Performance of Services Index from BusinessNZ, headlining a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, the index score was 57.9. Hong Kong will release August figures for consumer prices; in July, inflation was up 3.7 percent on...
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Oversold Malaysia Bourse Called Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in six straight sessions, dropping more than 50 points or 2.8 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just beneath the 1,550-point plateau and it's expected to extend its losses again on Monday. The global forecast for...
STOCKS
AFP

Asian markets sink ahead of Fed, Hong Kong plunges again

Asian markets fell Monday in holiday-thinned trade, dragged by a range of issues including the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections, China's regulatory crackdown and signs of a slowdown in the global recovery. Among them is China, where a new outbreak is raising concerns about the effect on the recovery in the world's number-two economy, a key driver of global growth.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kkr#Travel And Leisure#Dax#German#Chinese#Brenntag Se#Ebitda#Zooplus Ag#Lufthansa
money.com

Investors Finally Think the Stock Market Is About to Fall

If you want to hear an optimistic outlook for the stock market right now, don't ask investors. Investors' expectations that stock prices will rise over the next six months dropped 16.4 percentage points this week to 22.4%. That's the lowest level of bullish sentiment since the heart of the pandemic in July 2020 and far below the historical average low of 28%, according to the latest American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) sentiment survey.
STOCKS
Business Insider

Hong Kong Shares Tipped To Open In The Red On Monday

(RTTNews) - The Hong Kong stock market on Friday wrote a finish to the four-day losing streak in which it had plummeted more than 1,530 points or 6 percent. The Hang Seng Index now sits just above the 24,920-point plateau although it may head south again on Monday. The global...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle lower, but gain over 3% for the week

Oil futures fell on Friday, with U.S. prices easing back from their highest level since late July. The day's selloff is "mostly attributable to profit taking following the run up earlier in the week," said Marshall Steeves, energy markets analyst at IHS Markit. The crude-oil market surged after the weekly U.S. inventory report Wednesday showed another crude stock draw, as less than 30% of U.S. offshore production in the Gulf of Mexico remains sidelined due to the impacts of Tropical Storm Nicholas and Hurricane Ida, he said. "However, the outlook for global demand growth is diminishing due to the spread of the delta variant." West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery fell 64 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $71.97 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices settled at $72.61 on Thursday, unchanged from Wednesday when they ended at the highest since July 30. For the week, prices still gained 3.2%, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
The Motley Fool

The Smartest Stocks to Buy With $500 Right Now

It doesn't take a boatload of money to build wealth on Wall Street, especially if you own innovative stocks. For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic rally. Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark S&P 500 has more than doubled in value. Considering that most bear market bounce-back rallies feature wild swings in both directions, this has truly been something special for patient investors.
STOCKS
Business Insider

The Latest Slide in Nio Stock Is a Great Buy Opportunity

Nio (NYSE:NIO) stock is in a slump. It’s not anywhere near the extent of punishment it suffered in 2019 when NIO stock plummeted 85% in 8 months. However, NIO is down 29% from the end of June when it was trading just over the $53 mark. And it’s down about 30% since the start of the year. This wasn’t supposed to be the trajectory of 2021. Certainly not after Nio began firing on all cylinders and the stock posted a gain of 1,110% in 2020.
STOCKS
740thefan.com

Analysis: Investors brace for a great fall in China

LONDON (Reuters) – International investors that have been piling into China in recent years are now bracing for one of its great falls as the troubles of over-indebted property giant China Evergrande come to a head. The developer’s woes have been snowballing since May. Dwindling resources set against 2 trillion...
ECONOMY
FXStreet.com

China data spooks Asia

China’s data dump today contained some unpleasant surprises as each release missed expectation, darkening the mood across Asia, already nervous after a soft close on Wall Street following soft inflation results. China’s Fixed Asset Investment fell to 8.90% in August, just below 9.0% expectations but a retreat from last months 10.0%. Industrial Production for August fell to 5.30% versus 5.80% expected but the worst surprise was Retail Sales. These slumped to just 2.0%, a huge miss on pre-release 7.0 % expectations.
BUSINESS
Zacks.com

Will China ETFs Feel the Heat of Weak Economic Data?

The world’s second-largest economy continues to see a streak of disappointing economic data for August. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), industrial production increased 5.3% year over year in August (seeing the weakest pace since July 2020), comparing unfavorably with the 6.4% increase in July. The metric also lagged analysts’ forecast of a 5.8% rise, per a Reuters article. China’s retail sales rose 2.5% year over year in August, lagging the forecast of 7% growth (according to a Reuters article).
BUSINESS
Business Insider

U.S. Stocks Close Little Changed After Recovering From Morning Lows

(RTTNews) - Stocks fluctuated over the course of the trading session on Thursday before ending the day little changed. The major averages recovered from an early move to the downside but eventually finished the session on opposite sides of the unchanged line. After tumbling by nearly 275 points in morning...
STOCKS
International Business Times

US Stocks Rebound, Asia Buffeted By Weak China Data, Macau Crackdown

Global stocks were mixed Wednesday, with Wall Street rebounding after several lackluster sessions and Asia lower following weak Chinese economic data and news of a casino crackdown in Macau. Major US indices spent part of the day in the red, but hit their stride in the afternoon hours. "The market...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy