Public Safety

How Belarus’s ‘Cyber Partisans’ exposed secrets of Lukashenko’s crackdowns

By Dalton Bennett
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of hacks on Belarus’s government by pro-democracy activists has uncovered details of apparent abuses by security forces, exposed police informants and collected personal data on top officials including a son of President Alexander Lukashenko. The vast trove amassed by a group calling itself “Cyber Partisans” appears to be...

AFP

'No way out' for Lukashenko: Belarus opposition chief

There is "no way out" for Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko over a year after disputed elections, the exiled opposition leader said on Friday, urging France to use its ties with Russia to increase pressure on the authoritarian leader. Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, who along with much of the international community believes she was the true winner of last summer's polls, told Agence France-Presse in an interview that world powers and the Belarusian people had to keep pressing the regime for free and fair elections. She expressed satisfaction with her visit to France this week that ends on Saturday, saying there was "no disappointment" that there had been no meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron to follow a first meeting in Lithuania last year. Tikhanovskaya, who met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week, said France and other powers should act as mediators to agree new elections that she said would sweep Lukashenko from power.
POLITICS
The Week

John Oliver denudes Belarus' Alexander Lukashenko, proposes a way to 'annoy the s--t' out of him

Alexander Lukashenko, the "president and autocratic leader" of Belarus, "has had quite a year," John Oliver said on Sunday's Last Week Tonight — his first show with a live audience since the pandemic started. "You might have noticed stories about Belarus popping up with increasing regularity, especially since last August, when they had a highly contested election which made international headlines."
CORONAVIRUS
Alexander Lukashenko
raleighnews.net

Belarus president Lukashenko sending protest leaders to prison

MINSK, Belarus: Belarusian protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Monday, causing an outcry among Western governments. A leader of last year's mass street protests against President Alexander Lukashenko, 39-year-old Kolesnikova was arrested after destroying her passport to prevent her from being deported by Belarusian security forces during a standoff at the Ukrainian border in September.
PROTESTS
kfgo.com

Britain says jailing of Belarus protest leaders shows Lukashenko’s pariah status

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain on Monday said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko was assaulting the defenders of freedom by jailing two opposition figures. Protest leaders Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak were sentenced to 11 years and 10 years in prison. “The sentencing of Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak shows the Belarusian...
PROTESTS
Daily Mail

Belarus jails protest leader for 11 years - 12 months after she escaped from dictator Lukashenko's thugs by jumping from a moving car as they tried to kick her out of the country

A court in Belarus sentenced one of the country's most prominent opposition figures, Maria Kolesnikova, to 11 years in prison on Monday after she led protests against President Alexander Lukashenko last year. She is the only major leader of last year's mass protests still in Belarus and has been in...
PROTESTS
The New Yorker

The Victims of Putin’s Brutal Crackdown on the Press

The journalists at Proekt had expected some sort of state-sanctioned attack. The site, whose name means “project,” launched in 2018 and quickly earned a reputation for detailed investigations into the hidden contours of wealth and power in modern Russia. Its founder and chief editor, Roman Badanin, had been forced out of top positions at several independent newsrooms as a result of political pressure. At Proekt, he told me, “We decided we’ll write about what’s interesting and not worry about the consequences.” Last November, the outlet published a report suggesting that Vladimir Putin might have a seventeen-year-old daughter from an extramarital affair. In June, the site announced an upcoming investigation into the secret holdings of Russia’s interior minister. A day later, police investigators showed up to search the apartments of Badanin and two of his colleagues. “We had no illusions, and from the very beginning knew this could very well end badly,” Badanin said. Even still, he added, “It was impossible to prepare for something akin to a de-facto ban on our entire existence.”
POLITICS
Washington Post

Deportees land in Port-au-Prince: ‘Nobody told us we were going back to Haiti’

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — He crossed the Mexican border into Texas only two weeks ago, joyous at the prospect of building anew in the United States. Now part of the first wave of deportees rapidly ejected by the Biden administration amid a fresh surge at the border, Johnson Bordes, 23, stepped off a Boeing 737 on Sunday and into the Haitian capital, terrified by a city torn apart by violence in a homeland he could barely remember.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
Washington Post

Syrian detention camp rocked by dozens of killings blamed on Islamic State women

AL-HOL CAMP, Syria — The killings have taken on a creeping sense of inevitability, guards say. No one admits to hearing them, let alone knowing who is responsible. On a recent morning, officials inside al-Hol detention camp said it was still too dangerous to try recovering the latest pair of corpses discovered overnight. “We’re still investigating,” said an exhausted camp guard, slumping in her office chair, her shirt rumpled and ponytail messy after a night without sleep.
MIDDLE EAST
