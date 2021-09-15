CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Splitgate’ devs raise $100million to become “community-first” AAA studio

By Andy Brown
NME
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1047 Games, the studio behind surprise FPS hit Splitgate, has secured $100million (£72.288million) in funding and has shared plans for the future. Taking to Twitter, 1047 Games CEO Ian ‘CardinalSoldier’ Proulx has announced that the studio is “not selling our company to one of the big guys” and has received funding to continue as an independent studio. The studio raised $100million in funding and was valued at $1.5billion (1.083billion).

