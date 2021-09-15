‘Splitgate’ devs raise $100million to become “community-first” AAA studio

Splitgate creator Ian ‘CardinalSoldier’ Proulx has shared that he thinks the current version of the portal-wielding shooter is only about 25 per cent done. In an interview with TechCrunch (and spotted by Techradar), Proulx has discussed his plans for the future of Splitgate, as well as what he wants 1047 Games to become. Talking about the “long term” lifespan of Splitgate, Proulx said, “I look at the game as being 25 per cent done,” adding that “the scope of what we can do is now through the roof”.

