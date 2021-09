Novak Djokovic was unable to complete the work in the New York US Open 2021, crumbling one step away from the finish line when everything seemed set for his triumph. The number 1 in the world, who had won the top three majors of the season, surrendered to Daniil Medvedev in the final of the US Open 2021 without being able to win even a set.

