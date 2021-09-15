NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE
NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate House of Fire Community Impact Center, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the coporation is located at 3020 Edwards Drive, Conyers, GA 30013 and its initial registered agent at such address is Mr. Carlos Bingham.
