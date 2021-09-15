CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Conyers, GA

NOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE OF INTENT TO INCORPORATE Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate House of Fire Community Impact Center, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the coporation is located at 3020 Edwards Drive, Conyers, GA 30013 and its initial registered agent at such address is Mr. Carlos Bingham. 907-47372 9/15 22 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conyers, GA
State
Georgia State
Conyers, GA
Business
Conyers, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secretary Of State#Nonprofit Corporation#Articles Of Incorporation#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy