NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of CHARLES JOHN DIEUDONNE, JR., deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law. And all pesons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of September, 2021. Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Administrator of the Estate of Charles John Dieudonne, Jr. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 Ga. Hwy. 138, S.E. Conyers, GA 30013 (770) 483-1431 908-47777 9/15 22 29 10/6 2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
