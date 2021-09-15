CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockdale County, GA

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of CHARLES JOHN DIEUDONNE, JR., deceased, a resident of Rockdale County, Georgia, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law. And all pesons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 8th day of September, 2021. Michelle Chaudhuri, Esq. Administrator of the Estate of Charles John Dieudonne, Jr. Talley & Associates, P.C. 1892 Ga. Hwy. 138, S.E. Conyers, GA 30013 (770) 483-1431 908-47777 9/15 22 29 10/6 2021.

www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Conyers, GA
Conyers, GA
Business
County
Rockdale County, GA
Rockdale County, GA
Business
Local
Georgia Business
The Associated Press

AP PHOTOS: Haitian migrants flock to small Texas border city

Thousands of Haitian migrants flocked to a small Texas border city, presenting the Biden administration with a challenge as it tries to manage large numbers of asylum-seekers. U.S. authorities have moved to expel many of the more 12,000 migrants who were camped around a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, after crossing from Ciudad Acuña, Mexico. Officials are also trying to to block others from crossing the border from Mexico.
TEXAS STATE
The Hill

Omar urges Biden, Schumer to disregard parliamentarian on immigration

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) is calling on Democratic leaders to disregard a recent ruling by the Senate parliamentarian disallowing prominent immigration reforms — a key element of the Democrats' $3.5 trillion domestic agenda — to be included in the massive package. The ruling by Senate parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough, announced Sunday...
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC News

Emmys 2021: Full winners list

The biggest stars in television are being honored at the 73rd Emmy Awards on Sunday night. Cedric the Entertainer is hosting the in-person ceremony at The Event Deck at L.A. LIVE, which is located behind the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. The show kicked off at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Debtors#Creditors#Talley Associates#P C 1892#Ga

Comments / 0

Community Policy