NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of John Andrew Parker, Sr. late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment. This 3rd day of September, 2021 Name: John Andrew Parker, Jr. c/o Broel Law Title: Administrator Address: 331 North Marietta Parkway, Marietta, GA 30060. 908-47413 9/15 22 29 10/6 2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
