NOTICE OF INCORPORATION Notice is given that articles of incorporation that will incorporate Seekers Haven Ministries, Inc. have been delivered to the Secretary of State for filing in accordance with the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code. The initial registered office of the corporation is located at 2804 Orchard Rd. SW, Conyers, Georgia 30094 and its initial registered agent at such address is Charles O. Ochei. 907-47445, 9/15,22,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
