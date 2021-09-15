NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of Darlene Sara Stapp, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: Preston Warren Bonner Personal Representative's Address: 5280 Atlanta Hwy Alpharetta GA 30004 This 15 day of September, 2021. 908-47642, 9/15,22,29,10/6,2021.www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
