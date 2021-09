At this special we are featuring Tessa (The Slits), along with guests, playing the best of music of Jamaican origin, in traditional Soundsystem style. This month the D.D.C. features a feast of talent, headlined by Tessa Pollitt. She will be spinning a hundred percent roots and culture reggae, in traditional Soundsystem style. Tessa was the bassie throughout the career of The Slits, whose seminal late 70s LP 'Cut' was produced by Dub meister Dennis Bovell. Tessa draws from a deep love for the music and an amazing collection amassed back in the day. This includes Dubplates sent back from JA by Slits vocalist Ari Up.

MUSIC ・ 23 HOURS AGO