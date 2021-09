Brighton boss Graham Potter has expressed his admiration for Brendan Rodgers and Leicester who he has no doubt will be “ready” for their clash with the Seagulls at the Amex Stadium on Sunday.Leicester’s two full seasons so far with Rodgers as manager have seen them achieve successive fifth-placed finishes in the Premier League reach the Europa League’s last 32 and win the FA Cup.Sunday’s contest comes three days on from them opening their Europa League campaign for 2021-22 by drawing 2-2 at home with Napoli, a match they were leading 2-0.Speaking about Rodgers at his pre-match press conference,...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO