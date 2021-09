You probably think you have to give up decadent and creamy sauces when you go vegan. Nope, not true! There are many plant-based foods that can transform any sauce into something rich, creamy and decadent. One of those amazing foods being cashews. Here's how to make a magical vegan mushroom sauce, which I adapted from The Endless Meal's recipe. You can use this sauce for anything! I used it to make a delicious green bean casserole, but I am going to add it to pasta next.

RECIPES ・ 12 DAYS AGO