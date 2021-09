Republican California gubernatorial candidate Caitlyn Jenner fumed after the state’s Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom survived the effort to recall him.With 68 per cent of the votes reported, 63.9 per cent of voters in the Golden State voted “no” when asked whether Mr Newsom should be recalled. Those who voted “yes” made up 36.1 per cent of the electorate.Ms Jenner received 1.1 per cent of the votes from those who chose to vote for a possible replacement for Mr Newsom. Out of the 46 people on the ballot, more than half of whom were Republican, Ms Jenner was in 13th...

