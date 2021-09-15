Larry Elder Hints at Political Future, Propelled by California Recall Momentum
In conceding defeat, Elder described himself as a "former radio host"—suggesting his first foray into politics might not be his last.www.newsweek.com
In conceding defeat, Elder described himself as a "former radio host"—suggesting his first foray into politics might not be his last.www.newsweek.com
Stop lying and changing your stories. Get educated about what people want instead of listening to your pal Trump and you may have a chance.
Fire lit in your belly,Larry? You have a following now. Let's see were it leads you. Just don't stray from the good path...
I suggest he choose another state. He lost by a landslide California isn’t going to pick a Republican. Maybe he should run for mayor or governor of a Republican state.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 26