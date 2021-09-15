CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Elder Hints at Political Future, Propelled by California Recall Momentum

In conceding defeat, Elder described himself as a "former radio host"—suggesting his first foray into politics might not be his last.

April Sharp
4d ago

Stop lying and changing your stories. Get educated about what people want instead of listening to your pal Trump and you may have a chance.

GOD'S GURL
4d ago

Fire lit in your belly,Larry? You have a following now. Let's see were it leads you. Just don't stray from the good path...

CleeClee Crease
4d ago

I suggest he choose another state. He lost by a landslide California isn’t going to pick a Republican. Maybe he should run for mayor or governor of a Republican state.

The Atlantic

Why Biden Bet It All on Mandates

When President Joe Biden rolled out his plan requiring vaccinations on a mass scale, he sounded a bit like a gambler at a point of desperation. Biden’s presidency, and much of his legacy, hinges on defeating the prolonged pandemic. During a dismal summer of rising infections and deaths due to vaccine holdouts and the Delta variant, the pandemic seemed to have defeated him. Under the new rules, Biden hopes to pressure about 80 million more Americans to get their shots. It’s a political risk that opens him up to Republican attacks that he’s intruding on peoples’ freedoms, ahead of midterm elections that could easily strip the Democrats of their congressional majority. Biden gets this. He’s all in, win or lose.
The Week

Arnold Schwarzenegger says recall debacle has sunk California GOP from box office flop to 'direct-to-video'

"California Republicans thought they found a unifying rallying cry in the recall attempt against Gov. Gavin Newsom," the Los Angeles Times reports. "Instead, the campaign exposed — and even worsened — some of the long-standing clashes between the establishment and grass-roots base, while leaving unsettled the question of how the party can stop its losing streak in the state."
Brookings Institution

Pandemic Politics: Why Gavin Newsom beat the recall and Ron DeSantis is in trouble

In November 2018, Gavin Newsom won the race for the California governor with 62% of the vote, the highest share ever for a Democratic candidate. But by the summer of 2021, after a series of missteps, Newsom was in danger of losing a recall election that would have removed him from office. Polls showed a dead heat between supporters and opponents of the recall, a stunning development in one of the bluest states in the country.
Larry Elder tried his own Big Lie. He did Democrats — and democracy — a favor.

Will Wilkinson publishes the Model Citizen newsletter. He is a senior fellow at the Progressive Policy Institute. This week, Democratic California Gov. Gavin Newsom crushed the bid to oust him from office by a roughly 27-percentage-point, 2.5 million-vote margin, with around three-quarters of votes counted as of Wednesday. Unseating Newsom was unlikely. But that didn’t stop Republican Larry Elder — the hard-right radio personality who emerged as Newsom’s leading challenger — from trying to preemptively delegitimize the result with intimations of voter fraud.
