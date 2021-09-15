CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

12 Best Dairy-Free Oat Milk Ice Creams to Keep in Your Freezer Year-Round

By Tanya Flink
vegnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt started with the latte. Then made its way to yogurt. Coffee creamers were next. And now, oat milk is taking over the ice cream aisle. Oatly lit the mass market fire of oat-based ice cream in the States, but other brands—both vegan and dairy-based—soon followed suit. It’s no great surprise that this creamy, neutral-tasting beverage lends itself remarkably well to frozen desserts where it is churned into every flavor of ice cream imaginable—from simple strawberry to pints reminiscent of Willy Wonka’s Scrumdiddlyumptious bar. If you’re looking for an oat milk-based ice cream, here are 12 brands that will provide it.

vegnews.com

