Strictly Come Dancing professional tests positive for Covid-19 ahead of launch

By Roisin O'Connor
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

One of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing has tested positive for Covid-19 , the BBC has confirmed.

The Daily Mail reports that one of the professionals was forced to isolate for 10 days after receiving a positive test. Their celebrity partner tested negative, the publication said.

The report comes ahead of the show’s pre-recorded first episode airs on Saturday 18 September, launching the new series.

The BBC has not disclosed which professional tested positive. A spokesperson told The Independent : “A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19, however this didn’t affect recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday.

“We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Among the celebrities taking part in this year’s competition are McFly musician Tom Fletcher, comedian and actor Robert Webb, Great British Bake Off winner and TV chef John Whaite, journalist Dan Walker, actor Greg Wise, comedian Judi Love and retired rugby player and sports pundit Ugo Monye.

Sense and Sensibility star Wise recently revealed that his wife, the actor, writer and director Emma Thompson, advised him to turn down a lucrative film deal in order to take part in Strictly.

“She said I had to go for it,” he said. “I had a big job lined up, a three-picture deal that would have been quite nicely paid, thank you very much. I asked if I could do Strictly next year instead and they said no. So here we are.”

Last year’s contest was won by comedian Bill Bailey and his professional partner Oti Mabuse. See the full list of this year’s contestants here .

