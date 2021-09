Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. AMG’s sticky paws are all over the current Mercedes line-up. In fact, you’d be hard-pressed to find a model that doesn’t have an AMG edition — or at least the option for the three-letter badge. However, it seems like Mercedes-AMG will be thinning the herd to concentrate on the big-ticket items. The company’s new boss, Philipp Schiemer, told Autocar that AMG’s model range will “decrease a little bit”, keeping it in line with what the magazine suggests are industry-wide electrification trends.

CARS ・ 12 DAYS AGO