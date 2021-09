That watch you ordered — that cool, all-steel number — has finally arrived, after days of waiting. You take it out out of the box, remove the stickers and try it on. And unless you have Hulk-sized wrist, what you find is that the bracelet is a few links too big. You have two courses of action: you can take it to a jeweler or repair shop and spend something to the tune of $20 to get it professionally sized, or you can take matters into your own hands.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO