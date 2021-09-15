CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

New stars, old problems for Man United in Champions League

By GRAHAM DUNBAR, , Associated Press
Dayton Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERN, Switzerland (AP) — With Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United, missing out on the Champions League knockout rounds for a third straight season is unthinkable. Yet the same kind of problems carried over from last season's failed campaign to the one that started badly Tuesday in Switzerland — errors in defense plus lapses of discipline leading to an ill-timed red card.

www.daytondailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
districtchronicles.com

A Steward Hit by Cristiano Ronaldo Asked Him If She Had Died

A woman who was hit by a wayward Cristiano Ronaldo shot asked the Portuguese forward if she had died. Marisa Nobile was hit during the warmup to Manchester United’s UEFA Champions League clash against Young Boys on Tuesday. She collapsed to the floor and Ronaldo rushed over to check she...
SOCCER
The Independent

Man United v Newcastle Premier League preview

Manchester United are taking on Newcastle at home in a match that normally favours Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side – but this time they have an added weapon in the form of a returning Cristiano Ronaldo. Manager Solskjaer has praised the Portuguese forward’s professionalism on his return to the Premier League,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raphaël Varane
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Jesse Lingard
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United squad for Champions League opener at Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo has been named in the squad for Manchester United’s Champions League opener against Young Boys in Switzerland.Having scored a brace on his second debut in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Newcastle, the 36-year-old was included in the 22-man squad heading to Bern for Tuesday’s Group F clash.Ronaldo’s last Champions League match for United was the 2009 final loss to Barcelona in Rome.Edinson Cavani again misses out with a knock and Dean Henderson is absent as he continues his recovery from Covid-19.Marcus Rashford, Scott McTominay, Alex Telles and Phil Jones were also absent, with youngsters Anthony Elanga and Matej Kovar included.
PREMIER LEAGUE
punditarena.com

Paul Merson on the “problem” Cristiano Ronaldo will face at Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo will face a “problem” at Manchester United as the team do not have wingers who will supply him with crosses, according to Paul Merson. Ronaldo will make his second Man United debut on Saturday afternoon against Newcastle United. Ahead of that game, Merson said that, despite the hype...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#The Champions League#Ap#Real Madrid#Gunnar#American#European#Old Trafford#Psg#The Europa League#Juventus
chatsports.com

Gary Neville claims Cristiano Ronaldo's Man United return has the city 'BUZZING' and Old Trafford was bouncing like never before for his second debut... and the 36-year-old is the 'cherry on the cake' for star-quality in the Premier League

Gary Neville has insisted Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United return has got the whole city buzzing and that Old Trafford was bouncing like never before after he scored two goals on the weekend to mark his second debut at the club. The Portuguese superstar sealed an emotional deadline-day switch to United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

REVEALED: Liverpool are the LEAST likely English side to reach Champions League knock-out stage, claims new stats study... and Man United are NOT among the main contenders to win it!

Liverpool are the least likely Premier League side to progress to the Champions League knockout phase this season while Manchester United are not among the top-eight contenders, suggests a statistical forecast on the competition. Europe's leading club competition gets underway tonight with Chelsea - the defending champions - rated as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
FanSided

Champions League power rankings: PSG and Man City favorites to win it

The start of the Champions League ushers the official start of big-time soccer across Europe. Here’s how the best teams rank going into Tuesday’s start of the group stage. The UEFA Champions League officially kicks off Tuesday with the group stage with a series of big games that includes Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich.
UEFA
Sports Illustrated

USMNT's Jordan Pefok Scores Dramatic Winner in Champions League vs. Man United

Jordan Pefok's introduction to the Champions League spotlight upstaged Cristiano Ronaldo's return to it for Manchester United. The U.S. men's national team forward, a halftime substitute, scored in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time to deliver Young Boys a sensational 2–1 win over Man United to open group play on Tuesday. United, which was reduced to 10 men after an Aaron Wan-Bissaka, had led through a Ronaldo goal in the 13th minute, but it failed to build on that in enemy territory.
MLS
goal.com

Ronaldo's back but are Man Utd any closer to winning the Champions League?

The Portuguese is desperate to add another trophy to his collection but the club he has joined have a terrible recent record in this competition. It has been 12 years and 110 days since Cristiano Ronaldo last played for Manchester United in the Champions League. That day in Rome was his swansong, bringing the curtain down on his first, trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
primenewsghana.com

UEFA Champions League returns as Barca face Bayern, Young Boys welcome Man United

The 2021/22 UCL group stage gets underway amid much fanfare and the return of fans in either full or limited capacity at most venues tonight. Today’s action opens with two early games, as Swiss side Young Boys play host to Manchester United (and the returning Cristiano Ronaldo!), while Sevilla and Salzburg clash in Spain.
UEFA
vavel.com

The Warmdown: Same old problems rear their ugly head for 10-man United

Manchester United fell to a shock 2-1 defeat to Swiss side BSC Young Boys, in the UEFA Champions League group stage, despite a brilliant Cristiano Ronaldo goal, which was assisted beautifully by Bruno Fernandes with the outside of his right foot. Aaron Wan-Bissaka was dismissed in the first half for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Champions League scores, highlights: Live updates as Chelsea, Juventus in action after Man United upset

It's one of the most anticipated days of the soccer calendar -- the UEFA Champions League's group stage kicked off on Tuesday and so far Matchday 1 has not disappointed. The early matches both offered red cards to kick the tournament off with a bit of spice as Cristiano Ronaldo's early goal for Manchester United was erased by Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off. The Swiss side went on to capitalize on a last minute error from Jesse Lingard and American Jordan Pefok scored at the death to give the underdogs all three points. And in Sevilla there were four (yes four!) first half penalties, but only two were converted as visitors Salzburg missed two of their three leaving the match tied 1-1 at halftime, which was how it ended despite Sevilla's Youssef El-Nesyri picking up a second yellow for diving. The late slate is headlined by Barcelona hosting Bayern Munich, a match which we're covering in full here, and also sees Chelsea and Juventus as the favorites in their games against Zenit and Malmo respectively and an intriguing matchup between Villarreal and Atalanta.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy