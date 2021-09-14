CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boys Soccer David Vs Goliath

By Admin
hanovercentralathletics.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, September 16th, the Hanover Central Wildcats are hosting the Hobart Brickies who are currently undefeated at four wins and three ties. The Hanover Wildcats, however, are struggling, sitting at one win and six losses but if they can score an upset win against Hobart they can turn their season around in an instant. This is easier said than done though because they have a total of 20 goals in 7 games. Leading that charge of Brickies’ goals is Liam Deel, who has 5 goals this season. But if Jan-Oil Jaeger can continue his good run of form with 3 goals this season and the defense can hold up, they may have a chance to beat the Hobart Brickies Varsity Soccer team.

hanovercentralathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Willingboro over Gloucester - Boys soccer recap

Sophomore Franklin Karngbaye knocked in five goals as Willingboro won its home opener, 7-0, over Gloucester. Twin brother Frank Karngbaye added an assist while Gio Charles, Samad Iyiola and Rae-Jaun Gayle each chipped in a goal for Willingboro, which scored seven times in the first half. Gayle and Ibrahima Sall...
WILLINGBORO, NJ
richlandsource.com

David vs. Goliath? Not quite. Unbeaten Lucas knocks off larger Lakewood

LUCAS -- Scott Spitler believes the success of his Lucas football teams is largely due to the fact his players do not fear failure. "We don't fear failing, number one. There's a lot of freedom when you don't have that fear. You just play," the veteran coach said after the unbeaten Division VII Cubs knocked off a previously undefeated Division II Lakewood, 35-27, at Bob Wine Field.
LUCAS, OH
NJ.com

Roselle over Roselle Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Danny Jakubowski-Lewis scored three goals for Roselle as it got past Roselle Catholic, 6-0 in Roselle. Josh Lopez had three saves, while Jesus Lopez scored twice for Roselle (1-0). Mario Alvarado found the net once, and assisted on another score. Roselle Catholic (0-1) had three shots on goal. “The N.J....
ROSELLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobart#The Hanover Wildcats
hngnews.com

McFarland boys soccer defeats DeForest

In a rematch of the alternate-fall sectional final game from a season ago, McFarland pulled out a 1-0 home victory over DeForest on Thursday, Sept. 2. A second-half goal from junior forward Mason Brown, assisted by junior midfielder Bubba Blair in the 66th minute gave McFarland the win. Senior goalkeeper...
DEFOREST, WI
NJ.com

Hunterdon County boys soccer season preview, 2021

Last year: 7-3-2 Outlook: Last fall Del Val secured a third straight winning season after averaging five wins over a six-year span. It’s clear the Terriers boys soccer program has really taken an upward turn under Miklosey’s tutelage. While Del Val returns its entire offensive unit, Miklosey’s challenge this season...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
Portland Tribune

Slideshow: Franklin-Jesuit boys soccer

Images by Jaime Valdez from a Lightning early-season 5-2 win over the Crusaders on Wednesday, Sept. 8. Franklin improved to 2-1 on the season Wednesday, Sept. 8 by outscoring Jesuit in a top-10 boys soccer match at Franklin High.
SOCCER
fcnews.org

Vikings sail past Otsego in boys soccer

Sometimes the words are undescribable, and what happened in the first half in the Evergreen-Otsego boys soccer match Viking coach Dave Skoczyn called it a “thing.”. Open shots hit posts, bumps on great passes went wide, and then more shots went directly at the keeper. However, all what was seemingly...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
ogemawherald.com

Great start for boys’ varsity soccer

The boys’ soccer team is off to a great start this season with a 4-1 record in the first two weeks. First game of the season was against McBain, there was a 1-1 tie with 16 minutes left but Mcbain won 2-1. “I felt like we played very well for our first game of the season. We did a lot […]
SOCCER
Lima News

Boys soccer: Bluffton blanks Ottoville

OTTOVILLE – Bluffton’s Jude Spallinger added a lot to his highlight reel in the Pirates’ 4-0 win over Ottoville in a non league affair featuring two of the top teams in the area Tuesday night. The Pirate senior striker recorded a hat trick and an assist to be part of...
BLUFFTON, OH
WIFR

Boylan boys’ soccer beats Belvidere

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In a crucial conference match, Boylan defeated Belvidere 5-2. The second half proved to be the deciding factor, the Titans scored four times in the final 40 minutes. To end the first, Titan senior Brian Sanchez snuck a bouncing ball past Bucs goalkeeper Ray Pereznegron. Belvidere...
BELVIDERE, IL
merrillfotonews.com

Merrill Boys Soccer starting slow

With four games in, the Merrill Bluejay Boys Varsity Soccer Team has yet to land a win. That being said, on Thursday, Sept. 2, they traveled to Marshfield for a game and “showed great improvement over their past two Valley opponents,” according to Coach Ryan Schroder. “Joshua Henderson (Freshman, Goaltender)...
MERRILL, WI
Trentonian

HS Boys Soccer Preview: Prep Schools

Mercer County’s five boys’ soccer squads which are part of the New Jersey Independent Schools Athletic Association will get back out on the field this fall with the Peddie and Lawrenceville Schools returning to a regular schedule after only playing internally in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The best...
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
Naperville Community Television (NCTV17)

Boys Soccer DeKalb vs Metea Valley 09.07.2021

Metea Valley boys soccer takes on Dekalb at Metea Valley High School where the Mustangs hang on for the victory over the Barbs. This highlight is sponsored by BMO Harris Bank. Captains and coaches are ready for a DVC matchup at Metea Valley. The Mustangs are at home and look to bounce back after losing to St. Charles. They get set to take on the Dekalb Barbs as both teams face off in the DVC opener.
DEKALB, IL
hometownsource.com

Crimson boys, girls soccer remain undefeated

With the 2021 boys soccer season officially underway for Maple Grove, the Crimson had the look of a team in midseason form when they hosted Elk River on Aug. 31. Within the first four minutes, Maple Grove made their presence felt on the Elks as senior Teddy Miller scored off a corner kick to make it 1-0 Crimson. Constant pressure from the Maple Grove offense led to several shots on goal that were stopped by Elks goalie Jacob Tentis, but eventually the dam broke.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
blackfordathletics.com

Info for Boys Soccer at Wabash on Thursday, September 16th

Please find information below from the Wabash Athletic Department regarding the boys soccer match at Wabash on Thursday, September 16th at 6pm. Please also note that soccer games at Wabash are now played at Wabash High School on their football field (Alumni Field). —————————————————————————————————————————- Event tickets are available at the...
WABASH, IN
cortlandstandard.net

Cortland boys soccer blanks Greene

CORTLAND — The Cortland Purple Tigers fended off a shorthanded but pesky Greene Trojans squad to come away with a 3-0 victory in boys soccer action Tuesday at Moiseichik Field. Derek Myers, Jack Phelan and Max Gambitta each scored a goal for the Purple Tigers. Myers’s goal came in the...
CORTLAND, NY
Inquirer and Mirror

Boys soccer anchored by senior leadership

(Sep. 9, 2021) Over the last two decades, Rich Brannigan has seen almost all the ups and downs a high-school coach deals with as the seasons come and go. But the boys soccer coach has never had to deal with 18 months in which his team did not have the chance to learn those things that can only be learned on the field, during a game, when the score counts.
NANTUCKET, MA
NJ.com

New Providence over Oratory - Boys soccer recap

Ian Landsittel scored the lone goal in the first half on a setup from Christian Muller to give New Providence a 1-0 win over Oratory in Summit. Jack Schatzman collected the shutout in net for New Providence with six saves. Matt Terracianno made three saves in the losing effort. The...
NEW PROVIDENCE, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy