Boys Soccer David Vs Goliath

On Thursday, September 16th, the Hanover Central Wildcats are hosting the Hobart Brickies who are currently undefeated at four wins and three ties. The Hanover Wildcats, however, are struggling, sitting at one win and six losses but if they can score an upset win against Hobart they can turn their season around in an instant. This is easier said than done though because they have a total of 20 goals in 7 games. Leading that charge of Brickies’ goals is Liam Deel, who has 5 goals this season. But if Jan-Oil Jaeger can continue his good run of form with 3 goals this season and the defense can hold up, they may have a chance to beat the Hobart Brickies Varsity Soccer team.