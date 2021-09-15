CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

This Oregon 29-mile hiking trail offers epic views, old-growth forest and (best of all) solitude

By Paul Lask
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVqpz_0bwYCOHq00
Paul Lask's camp on Middle Pyramid during his route on the Old Cascades Loop Paul Lask / Special to the Statesman Journal

The Old Cascade Crest Loop is a 29-mile system of trails nestled in the Old Cascades, mountains west of Santiam Pass in Oregon that are millions of years older than iconic High Cascade peaks like Mount Hood and Mount Jefferson.

Dubbed the "Pyramid Epic Loop" by the mountain bike and trail running communities, the lightly-trafficked loop winds and climbs through lush valleys of mature forest, open meadows and outlooks that offer sweeping views of High Cascade pinnacles.

Starting on a Friday evening in late August, I headed out to backpack this rugged loop. The journey brought me past a quiet lake with a fabled Douglas Fir, a beautiful sunset atop Middle Pyramid and a long climb out of a rainforest into the dry high country of Scar Mountain.

The route is a major challenge, requiring 7,600 feet of climb across the 29 miles, following a collection of trails strung together that cross Forest Service roads a few times. I did it in two days and one night, but it could be spread out for an easier journey.

►The government is mandating vaccination for most U.S. workers. Are airline passengers next?

►Which EU countries are open to US tourists? A breakdown of EU travel restrictions by country

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ItXxN_0bwYCOHq00
View of Mount Jefferson from the Old Cascades backpacking loop. Paul Lask / Special to the Statesman Journal

Day 1 (NF-1161 Quarry Trailhead to Middle Pyramid): 10.48 miles, 3,155 feet of elevation gain

My Old Cascades Crest Loop hike began at an unmarked trailhead at a quarry a few miles south of Highway 22. From 22, take Parish Lake Road to Scar Mountain Road, and after 2.5 miles, turn left onto NF-1161. You'll approach the quarry in just under 2 miles.

The quarry provides ample parking, and pullout spots if you need a night to camp before or after backpacking the loop. Alpine Running started and ended their inaugural 50K ultramarathon here earlier in the summer, and though there are a handful of access points to the Loop, I chose to start here for the inspiring views of Mount Jefferson and Three Fingered Jack.

I hopped on the Scar Mountain Trail where it passes the quarry on its way to Trapper's Butte. The early afternoon temperature was in the mid-60s. It was breezy, and the dry flowerless rhododendrons made clicking sounds above bobbing pink fireweed on either side of the trail. Through the trees, I caught glimpses of Jefferson, bisected by puffy clouds.

Trapper's Butte was about 4 miles in. At 4,800 feet, there was a nice view of Jefferson, Jack, and Washington before the single track descended to the North Pyramid Trail. In the forest on the way down were somber mossy rock outcrops the size of two-story homes. Little hemlock cones and the occasional paper wasp nest dotted a trail faintly imprinted with mountain bike tires. Among the ferns and salal grew Vanilla Leaf, Bride's Bonnet and Queen's Cup, the latter thrusting its single waxy blueberry at the end of a thin stem.

A retired Forest Service archeologist told me the biggest Doug Fir in his district was at Parish Lake. Though not technically part of the loop, I wanted to see if I could find it, and maybe spend the night. I followed what I thought were his instructions but couldn't locate the fabled fir. Feeling antsy to move, I set off toward the loop, passing blushing vine maple and a trio of hammock campers along the way. I found two good and one decent campsite at Parish, but the lake is a little over a mile off the circuit, something to keep in mind.

After crossing Pyramid Creek, I filled my water bladder for the 2,300-foot hoof to the top of Middle Pyramid.

The views from the top of Middle Pyramid were stunning – sunrays spangling through clouds, rosy mist rising, the green of the firs' carpeting South Pyramid deepening with the shifting dusky light.

There was just enough room for a small tent. A couple of pieces of metal from a fire lookout were pounded into the rock. Getting stakes in was a losing battle, I anchored the best I could with stones. Wind shook the tent as twilight fell, and in the morning I awoke in cloud cover.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07zrfU_0bwYCOHq00
Sunset from Middle Pyramid on the Old Cascades Loop. Paul Lask / Special to the Statesman Journal

Day Two (Middle Pyramid to NF-1161 Quarry Trailhead): 22.93 miles, 4,528 feet of elevation gain

I took the Pyramids Trail down from the mountaintop, a steep mile and three-quarters drop to a lush meadow rimmed by a soaring rock amphitheater. Mist turned to rain that ticked onto bright devil's club leaves. A startled pair of grouse flapped off.

Earlier in the season, this stretch was awash in colorful life. Bees and butterflies hovered among wild strawberry, pink and white trillium, and the drooping red and yellow flowers of Western Columbine. The Rhodies were flowering. A fizzle of tiny flowers adorned 3-foot-tall False Solomon's seal. Hooker's Fairybell, cream-colored hanging bells, stood guard over a damp trail peppered with golden cup mushrooms, also known as orange peel fungus.

►Bilingual Civil War marker connects new Americans with immigrants of generations ago

►Fake vaxx card: Woman arrested for using fake 'Maderna' vaccine card during Hawaii trip

This vegetation patch was now swaddled in dense fog. South Pyramid Creek, which earlier had leaped off a waterfall, was drying up. I scurried down to refill my water. A couple of mountain bikers were staging at the nearby Pyramids Trailhead, a fine starting point to access the Loop.

Here and at other points of entry was a Forest Service sign reminding folks of the risks of the recent Bruler Fire. We could be evacuated "with short or no notice." While the fire may have frightened people away from the Old Cascades, I had found in my tramps and runs before and after Bruler that this area received little traffic. It may be the montane ruggedness, the lack of recognizable campsites, or the burley elevation profile, but as I hiked through huge Doug Firs and cedars I felt I was wandering through a forgotten cathedral. In total, I would cross three bikers and one runner on the whole of the Loop that gorgeous August weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dJ8YG_0bwYCOHq00
Part of the Old Cascades backpacking loop travels through part of the Middle Santiam Wilderness. Paul Lask / Special to the Statesman Journal

Eleven miles and 4,500 feet down from my summit start, I step-stoned my way across Pyramid Creek. There is at least one good campsite here for those looking to split up the Loop.

Then I began a long ascent to Scar Mountain. This stretch briefly jagged out of the Willamette National Forest and into the Middle Santiam Wilderness. I have heard this area called a "no person's land" and a "lost world" of monster trees and deep solitude. I did come upon a football-sized pinecone. The last running creek to gather water was roughly two miles from Pyramid Creek. Past that, an alder stand brought a welcome shift in light from hours in fir tunnels. I passed through smells of skunk cabbage, resiny pockets and a sweet white-flowering groundcover.

After seven miles the Gordon Peak trail met the Scar Mountain trail. The forest opened up to a wide view of the Three Pyramid Mountains, which after 2,400 feet of climbing and 900 feet to the top of Scar to go, I only briefly paused to take in.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3soyon_0bwYCOHq00
View from Scar Mountain on the Old Cascades Loop. Paul Lask / Special to the Statesman Journal

Strange bulbous rocks appeared on my way up to the summit. The trees grew sparse as plates of scree slid underfoot. The clouds had cleared out, leaving a welcome warm sun and the musty scent of drying flora. A raspy hawk cawed as it soared across the pale blue. I panted my way to the top of Scar, where an opening in the rock wall granted a breathtaking panoramic view of Jefferson, Three Fingered Jack, Mount Washington, and the Three Sisters.

From Scar Mountain to the trailhead where I started my trek was just shy of 2 miles. The vista payoff atop Scar reignited my energy and eased the pain of this last stretch. Along the way, I stopped to chat with a mountain biker who was also stoked on the Old Cascade Crest backcountry. A few more rises and dips through the woods and I was spat back out at the quarry, happy to get into my car for some water before a lengthy stretching session.

'Zone of cooperation'

The Old Cascades Crest Loop was made possible by a collaboration of trail stewards, government agents, mountain bikers and trail runners. Beth Dayton, president of the Salem Area Trail Alliance, said that a "zone of cooperation" has emerged between volunteer groups around the restoration of the loop.

The loop description here does not include every trail segment and is but one way to get into the Old Cascades. There are many side trails, peak trails, and off-trail swaths of land waiting to be explored. Route finding and map reading skills are a must. But for those hungry for rugged detachment or a strenuous escape, lace up, pack a water filter and a compass, and go see what's out there.

Paul Lask is a freelance outdoors journalist and writing instructor at Oregon Coast Community College. His work is at prlask.com, and he can be reached at paulrlask@gmail.com .

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: This Oregon 29-mile hiking trail offers epic views, old-growth forest and (best of all) solitude

Comments / 0

Related
Only In South Carolina

This 3-Mile Trail In South Carolina Leads To A 50-Foot Waterfall And A Scenic Forest Service Road

Is there any better way to spend a day with perfect weather than by chasing waterfalls through the forest in South Carolina? Go ahead and pull those hiking shoes out of the closet and head for a trail not many people seek out but that leads to a beautiful, enormous waterfall billowing in a nose […] The post This 3-Mile Trail In South Carolina Leads To A 50-Foot Waterfall And A Scenic Forest Service Road appeared first on Only In Your State.
LIFESTYLE
beachconnection.net

When Oregon Coast Beaches Were the Only Roads: An Historical Twist

(Oregon Coast) – As you whiz along Highway 101 on any part of the Oregon coast, the scenery and the beaches flash intermittently between stands of trees or rugged hillsides, giving the briefest of glimpses to outstanding beauty at every turn. Yet there is something intrinsically ironic in this, a historic fact about Oregon that will surprise. The pristine state of the beaches here is directly connected to the fact they were once the only roads. (Photo of Taft - later part of Lincoln City. Courtesy North Lincoln County History Museum)
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

Contrary To Its Name, The Hells Canyon Scenic Byway Is A Downright Divine Drive In Oregon

What’s in a name? Well, if we’re talking about Hells Canyon in Oregon… not much. Because contrary to its name, Hells Canyon is one of the most breathtakingly beautiful places in all of Oregon. Located in the northeastern region of the state, Hells Canyon is the deepest river gorge in North America, plunging 8,000 vertical […] The post Contrary To Its Name, The Hells Canyon Scenic Byway Is A Downright Divine Drive In Oregon appeared first on Only In Your State.
OREGON STATE
Only In Oregon

The West Metolius River Trail Just Might Be One Of The Most Beautiful Hikes In Oregon

There’s no shortage of scenic hikes in Oregon. Whether you’re looking to trek through old-growth forest or along the coast, scale a mountain or walk behind a waterfall, you can have all sorts of hiking adventures in the Beaver State! In terms of scenic beauty, however, the following hike in central Oregon really is above and beyond. The West Metolius River Trail is a gorgeous hike that’s often overlooked, and it’s absolutely beautiful. The full trail is seven miles; however, there’s a two-mile option that’s simply perfect for a scenic day hike adventure in Oregon.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
State
Hawaii State
Daily Star

Hiking the Finger Lakes Trail

As you probably know by now, I’m into hiking and backpacking. My good friend George and I will be hiking in the Adirondack High Peaks, dodging thunderstorms and attempting to summit five peaks in two to three days. Hikes like these are not for everyone. To reach the summit of Algonquin Mountain, New York’s second highest peak, you must hike and climb a steep, rocky trail for nearly four miles and gain close to 3,000 feet in elevation.
NORWICH, NY
gearjunkie.com

The 7 Best Hikes Near Bend, Oregon

Where the mountains meet the desert, central Oregon is known for its spectacular beauty and unique landscapes. In the middle of it all sits the town of Bend, a community of 100,000 firmly rooted in the joys of outdoor recreation. Presented by. Located at the foot of the Cascades along...
BEND, OR
Only In Oregon

You’ll Hike Among The Giants At The Oregon Redwoods Trail

Oregon really does have it all: waterfalls, caves, beaches, canyons, temperate rainforests, and also some of the most glorious old-growth forests in the country. In fact, the redwood forests for which California is well-known actually extend into Oregon! You’ll find old-growth redwoods in the Rogue River-Siskiyou Forest near Brookings, and one of the best trails […] The post You’ll Hike Among The Giants At The Oregon Redwoods Trail appeared first on Only In Your State.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trail#Western Oregon#Old Growth Forest#Oregon Coast#Middle Pyramid#Eu#Alpine Running#Loop#Vanilla Leaf#Forest Service#Parish#South Pyramid
williamsrecord.com

Wildfires, a broken foot, and 2,600 miles: Jacob Lehmann Duke ’24 hikes Pacific Crest Trail

The first thing I noticed about Jacob Lehmann Duke ’24 when he arrived at our interview spot on the second floor of Paresky Center was the orthopedic boot encasing his right foot. While this normally wouldn’t pique my interest, it was a bit of a shock for me because the subject of our interview was his solo hike from the Mexican border in Southern California to the Canadian border in Northern Washington along the 2,600-mile Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) over the summer.
WASHINGTON, MA
outtherecolorado.com

Man hikes 1,100-plus miles to summit all Colorado fourteeners in one self-supported push

"The weather made me miserable a lot, but not to the point that it had me feeling unsafe... I'm not sure if everyone would agree that it was safe, though." Thirty-five-year-old Pawel Szafruga, a resident of Fruita, Colorado, reminisced about the 40-plus day journey he had just completed, his body still feeling the effects of his daunting adventure in the form of liver issues and a condition called rhabdomyolysis, which results in the body breaking down its own muscles amid extreme and prolonged strain.
COLORADO STATE
outdoors.org

HIKE STONEMAN MOUNTAIN ON THE IRON MOUNTAIN TRAIL, EAST CANAAN, (Vigorous-Strenuous)

Location is in Meetup. Iron Mountain Trail, East Canaan, CT,. Registration is required for this activity. This is an 11-mile out and back that will go through the rolling terrain of East Canaan Connecticut. This will be a fast-paced hike and participants will need to be well-conditioned. You will be rewarded with views on Stone Man Mountain. You do not have to register at the AMC site. Just RSVP here and if accepted you will be moved from the "Waitlist" to "Going". You will need to sign the liability agreement at the trailhead. The group size is being limited to 10 to keep the trail impact to a minimum and accommodate parking. Only Meetup will have any updates or changes. Please cancel within 48 hours so people on wait list can attend". AMC Rating: "Vigorous-Strenuous" for advanced hikers able to hike fast paced 12+ miles with few stops. Stay with the group without holding us back. Take pictures and post them on Meetup for AMC photo contest. DOGS okay but you check/obey park regulations. Required Equipment: least 2.0 liters H2O, snacks, phone, printed map, headlamp, coat warm enough for overnight temps, dry base layer, rain gear, hiking poles and this list: https://hikesafe.com/gear-list/essentials.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Lake Oswego Review

Forest Service plans 15-mile Gorge trail near Cascade Locks

No funding has been found for the project yet, according to the Northwest Trail Alliance, but work is ongoing. A 15-mile, shared use trail system is being developed near Cascade Locks in the Columbia River Gorge to provide more opportunities for hiking, mountain biking, and equestrian riding. The trail is being planned through a partnership between the U.S. Forest Service, Port of Cascade Locks and the Northwest Trail Alliance. The trailhead will be on Wyeth Road, which runs parallel to Interstate 84 between Cascade Locks and the unincorporated community of Wyeth to the east. The project is still awaiting funding. The Northwest Trail Alliance has applied for a Recreational Trails Program grant through the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department. If completed, the trail will connect several over trail systems in the area. {loadposition sub-article-01}
CASCADE LOCKS, OR
whitewaterbanner.com

Mammoth Hike Challenge Returns for 2021: Log 41 miles on Ice Age Trail in October and visit 3 trail communities

Editor’s note: The following information was provided by the Ice Age Trail Alliance. Whitewater is an Ice Age Trail Community. Cross Plains, Wis. (Sept. 1, 2021)— It’s back! The Ice Age Trail Alliance’s popular Mammoth Hike Challenge will take place again this October. This year, participants are challenged to walk/hike/run/backpack...
WHITEWATER, WI
outdoors.org

Prince William Forest South Valley Trail Loop Hike

Registration is required for this activity. This is a 4.5 mile hike through the forests and along the streams of Prince William Forest Park. We will start by heading about 1 mile down hill on a narrow, rocky, and rooty path to the South Fork of Quantico Creek. Then we'll hike about 2 miles along the Creek on a trail that is, at times, narrow and rocky. Finally, we'll complete our loop with a gentle 0.5 mile climb followed by about 1 mile through the woods back to the parking lot. The total elevation gain is approximately 500 feet. This hike is rated easy. The exact meeting point will be shared with registered participants. To attend, you must first register and complete the liability waiver by clicking "register now" on this page and then receive confirmation from the activity's leader. This is a scouting trip for the leaders who have been to the area many times, but have not hiked this specific route for several years. Prince William Forest Park has a rich and long history. It was established in 1936 as Chopawamsic Recreation Demonstration Area. It encompasses more than 15,000 acres of land and, in addition to great hiking trails, it offers camping (campgrounds and backcountry camping), cabins (built by the Civilian Conservation Corps) for individuals or large groups, bicycling, orienteering, and much more. Come explore a bit of this park with us! *** Note that there is no AMC fee for this program, but the park has an entrance fee of $20 fee per vehicle. An annual park pass is $35. Other federal park passes are also accepted. Please see link below for more information. ***
LIFESTYLE
lonelyplanet.com

Vineyards, hiking and hot springs: plan your next trip around Oregon's best experiences

With its unusual mix of high desert, alpine forests, snowy peaks and forested coastline, Oregon has long been lauded as a paradise for lovers of the great outdoors. But this pocket of the Pacific Northwest also offers plenty for even the most outdoor-reluctant travelers, from cultural sites to internationally celebrated wine regions. Here are just a few top things to do in the Beaver State, rain or shine.
DRINKS
Milton Daily Standard

Trail to offer better view of Lehigh River

Appalachian Trail hikers passing through the Lehigh Gap will soon be able to enjoy spectacular views from a relocated section of the trail. Volunteers are preparing to reroute a section of the Appalachian Trail located west of the Lehigh River onto another existing trail known as the “North Trail,” giving hikers a better view of the Lehigh River and Carbon County.
LIFESTYLE
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Trails Week Challenge sets 100,000-mile goal, offers prizes

Michigan Trails Week is Sept. 19-26 and it’s the perfect time to hit your favorite trail or find a new adventure – all while earning badges for prize drawings. The Michigan Trails Week Challenge has a goal to collectively travel 100,000 miles on trails around the state during the week-long celebration. There’s no shortage of paths to choose from with 13,000 miles of state-designated trails, plus thousands of miles of local, county and federally managed trails, and more rail-trail miles than any other state in the nation - water trails count, too.
SPORTS
hope.edu

Hiking in the Black Forest

I have been in Freiburg for just over a week now, and I am loving the area. From where I live, I can see the hills outlining the city, and there are lots of trees and parks inside the city. A historically significant hill called the Schlossberg is about a fifteen-minute walk from my apartment. It is the former location of a fortress built in the Middle Ages to protect the city. Although no part of the fortress remains, there are many hiking paths and lookouts on the hill, as well as a tower at the top with an amazing view of the city.
HOLLAND, MI
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

250K+
Followers
34K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy