‘I could kick right now’: Conor McGregor gives injury update after UFC 264 leg break

Conor McGregor says he’s “back on his feet” as he gave fans an injury update after he broke his leg in UFC 264 .

He was defeated by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at the event in July as he couldn’t continue due to his injury. The American had defeated the Irish fighter in January in the pair’s second time in the octagon.

McGregor has already said he will next compete in 2022 and that looks likely with the update he gave.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said. “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.”

The 33-year-old sustained multiple fractures to his leg in the first-round loss and added the time away from the sport has had an impact on his mental health.

“I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy. There’s been a few ups and downs on this, it’s probably one of the wildest things that’s ever happened to me in my life,” he added. “It’s not been fun, smooth sailing, but I got through it. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there.

“Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, like I said I feel like I can kick now, I’m not advised to kick yet. But I’m gonna get back. You think a broken bone is gonna stop me? Think again.”

His next opponent has not been confirmed but one fighter who is keen to taken him on is YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul . Paul’s team have already been putting out trash talk saying if McGregor wants an ‘easy win’ the 24-year-old is ready to take him on.

Paul’s head coach BJ Flores told Mirror Fighting : “He needs a win right? You think Jake’s an easy win, here we are bro! I’m looking at it from the flip side, but we’re ready for that any time, so we’ll see.”