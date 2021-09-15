CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

‘I could kick right now’: Conor McGregor gives injury update after UFC 264 leg break

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16PnY8_0bwYCAvg00

Conor McGregor says he’s “back on his feet” as he gave fans an injury update after he broke his leg in UFC 264 .

He was defeated by Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight at the event in July as he couldn’t continue due to his injury. The American had defeated the Irish fighter in January in the pair’s second time in the octagon.

McGregor has already said he will next compete in 2022 and that looks likely with the update he gave.

“I feel like I could kick right now,” McGregor said. “I honestly feel like I could kick right now, but I’ve just got to listen to the doctors, listen to the people that are guiding me. That’s what I’ve done so far, I’ve committed myself to the work and I’m back on the feet. It’s so good to be back on the feet.”

The 33-year-old sustained multiple fractures to his leg in the first-round loss and added the time away from the sport has had an impact on his mental health.

“I was upset for a little while, it’s not been easy. There’s been a few ups and downs on this, it’s probably one of the wildest things that’s ever happened to me in my life,” he added. “It’s not been fun, smooth sailing, but I got through it. I’ve had my family, my close team by my side, and we’re getting there.

“Still a long way, I don’t want to get too ahead of myself, like I said I feel like I can kick now, I’m not advised to kick yet. But I’m gonna get back. You think a broken bone is gonna stop me? Think again.”

His next opponent has not been confirmed but one fighter who is keen to taken him on is YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul . Paul’s team have already been putting out trash talk saying if McGregor wants an ‘easy win’ the 24-year-old is ready to take him on.

Paul’s head coach BJ Flores told Mirror Fighting : “He needs a win right? You think Jake’s an easy win, here we are bro! I’m looking at it from the flip side, but we’re ready for that any time, so we’ll see.”

Comments / 0

Related
Wrestling-edge.com

Dave Chappelle Reveals Bold Truth About Jake Paul Fight

The question on the minds of many has been: Was the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fight fixed? While many have argued that Jake Paul is “just that good” and that Tyron Woodley “just isn’t that good” we have to face the facts that a ton of things just don’t line up correctly. We could go back and forth with everything that was wrong with the fight from the jump, but some new evidence has surfaced for the Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley conspiracy theorists….Deontay Wilder Drops Drug Use Bombshell.
COMBAT SPORTS
Wrestling-edge.com

Tyron Woodley Leaks ‘Rigged’ Mike Tyson Fight

The YouTuber turned professional boxer, Jake Paul faced off against the former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley on August 29 in a boxing match. The odds were in favor of Jake Paul even if Tyron Woodley is definitely the biggest opponent for Jake Paul so far. Dave Chapelle also went after Jake Paul at the pay-per-view.
UFC
Wrestling-edge.com

Is Megan Fox ‘In Love’ With UFC Star?

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were recently involved in a tiff at the MTV Video Music Awards. Michaela Okland is seemingly quite interested in the incident like any other person. Dana White Canceling Huge UFC 266 Fight?. She wrote:. “Ok actually I am 100%...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Bj Flores
Person
Dustin Poirier
Person
Jake Paul
Wrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather ‘Bad Remark’ To Tyron Woodley Leaks?

The Youtube star Jake Paul (3-0, 3 KOs) recently said that the former UFC champion Tyron Woodley is underestimating him, as their eight-round boxing clash is around the corner. While Paul is taking part in his fourth bout, Woodley is making his pro boxing debut. Woodley is the most experienced fighter that Paul has ever faced.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smooth Sailing#Combat#American#Irish
Daily Mirror

Thor Bjornsson calls for grappling 'rematch' with UFC star Conor McGregor

Thor Bjornsson is interested in testing himself in another grappling match with Conor McGregor. The former world's strongest man had an impromptu session on the mats with the UFC legend in 2015, when McGregor, who then was fighting at 145lbs, decided he would grapple with Bjornsson, who was just under three times that size.
UFC
Outsider.com

Conor McGregor Confirms Netflix Docuseries for Christmas: ‘I’m Santy’

From two-division UFC champ to Netflix star, Conor McGregor is hitting the screens in just about every capacity. Most fans know the “Notorious” fighter as the Irish fury with a brash attitude. Now, he’s bearing all in his new Netflix docuseries coming this winter. The UFC lightweight and featherweight champ will act as the executive producer of the series which covers aspects of his life. Originally, McGregor teased the project in July, saying that he would call it “Mad Mac’s: Fury Road.”
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Youtuber
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Maxim

Conor McGregor Explains Machine Gun Kelly VMA Red Carpet Scuffle After Photo Snub

Sunday night's 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn was full of exciting entertainment news. About who won, what people wore, and who threw drinks at whom in a snarling rage. Okay, there was only one report about that—a caught-on-camera red carpet scuffle featuring Machine...
UFC
uncrazed.com

Conor McGregor On MGK Altercation: “I Only Fight Real Fighters”

Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly were separated at the MTV Video Music Awards, following an alleged physical altercation. Videos and photos have emerged online of the incident, which appear to show McGregor throwing a drink at MGK and attempting to hit him. Security held back the 33-year-old Irishman while...
COMBAT SPORTS
sportbible.com

Conor McGregor Shows Off Massive Scars After Surgery On Snapped Leg

Conor McGregor has given fans a glimpse of the giant scars on his leg as he continues his road to recovery. The Irishman looks like he's back walking again after suffering a devastating leg break during his UFC 264 defeat to Dustin Poirier. As McGregor shifted his weight to his...
UFC
The Independent

The Independent

249K+
Followers
111K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy