Premier League

‘Everybody wants him’: Jude Bellingham’s star burns bright at Dortmund

By Melissa Reddy
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Jude Bellingham has hinted that he’d be open to a move to Liverpool if he were to leave Borussia Dortmund. The 18-year-old said that he was a huge admirer of Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard in a video for the England YouTube channel. "But I think I would go Gerrard, though. The No.8, similar position to me, so yeah, I would probably go with him," Jude Bellingham. The comments have caused quite a stir, with many Liverpool fans excited at the prospect of him the club. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is also said to be a big admirer of the English midfielder who has excelled in Germany. Reports suggest that Bellingham would cost clubs upwards of €90 million next summer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Independent

The Independent is the world's most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

