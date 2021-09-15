CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Steve Bannon’s “War Room” Is Mobilizing

Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSlate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Listeners of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast have mobilized to take over the GOP from the...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

Steve Bannon Coached Jeffrey Epstein to Appear ‘Friendly’ and ‘Sympathetic’ on TV

A new book from Michael Wolff reveals that Steve Bannon was helping Jeffrey Epstein with media training before Epstein went to prison, where he ultimately died. On Sunday, the New York Times reported that in Wolff’s forthcoming, “Too Famous: The Rich, the Powerful, the Wishful, the Notorious, the Damned,” the author shares that Bannon was preparing Epstein, a convicted sex offender, for a “60 Minutes” interview that never happened.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Steve Bannon’s Nationalist ‘Gladiator School’ Evicted From 800-Year-Old Italian Monastery

Steve Bannon’s plans to set up a right-wing nationalist “gladiator school” in an 800-year-old Italian monastery now lay in ruins. The Art Newspaper reported Wednesday that the Italian culture ministry has evicted Bannon’s close ally—British conservative Benjamin Harnwell—from the historic building after a long and drawn-out legal battle. The former Trump strategist wanted to bring far-right leaders and enthusiasts from around the world to the monastery in the hilltop town of Trisult. He told The New Yorker this year that the plan was to “generate the next Tom Cottons, Mike Pompeos, Nikki Haleys: that next generation that follows Trump.” However, to Bannon’s fury, Italy’s Council of State revoked the group’s lease in March, and now Harnwell has reportedly been removed from the building. However, Harnwell told The Art Newspaper that he won’t rest until Bannon’s right-wing academy has a building to base itself in, and claimed that “we have over 5,000 requests to participate.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
baltimorebrew.com

City cancels Pier Six rally where Steve Bannon, Milo Yiannopoulos were to speak

Church Militant says its constitutional rights were violated when City Solicitor Jim Shea spiked the event planned for November at the Inner Harbor. The Scott administration has canceled a rally whose speakers were to include ex-Trump advisor Steve Bannon, right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos and commentator Michele Malkin, among others. Michael...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Bannon
Daily Beast

Steve Bannon Hopes Homeschooling Moms Will Be His New Shock Troops

The conservative political movement has continually used schooling, especially homeschooling, as a cudgel in a larger political war over race, religion, and sex. “The firestorm that you’re about to see,” Steve Bannon said recently, “is the American mothers. When you’ve got to go back to school and Fauci’s been talking about vaccinating the kids and using the school, going back to school as a forcing function between the mask and the CRT (critical race theory).”
EDUCATION
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls to shut down the government in wild Steve Bannon interview

Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for the US government to be shut down, in bizarre comments made during an interview with Steve Bannon.The former political strategist to Donald Trump asked Ms Greene about the Democrat’s $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill during an interview for his War Room podcast on Thursday.Mr Bannon asked whether House Republicans had a plan to stop Democrats from passing the bill in the forthcoming weeks, to which Ms Greene replied that she hadn’t heard of any such plan yet. She then continued: "But I’ll tell you what I have to say, Steve: Shut...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War Room#Slate Plus#Gop#Republicans#Propublica#Next#Npr#Marketplace#Wnyc
TheWrap

Watch Steve Bannon’s Epic Side-Eye at Marjorie Taylor Greene’s Claim She’s ‘Most Effective Member of Congress’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene earned some side eye from Steve Bannon when she claimed she’s the is “the most effective member of Congress.”. Speaking to the one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump on his “War Room” podcast, she made the claim that she’s the most effective member of Congress in the current session. Bannon stared straight at the camera, which led to immediate online comparisons to Jim from “The Office.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
decrypt.co

Chinese Exile With Ties to Steve Bannon to Pay SEC $539M Over G-Coins ICO

Guo Wengui is a major force behind Chinese-language media sites with a conspiratorial bent. He has worked alongside Steve Bannon. Three media companies associated with Guo are on the hook for a $500 million settlement. Three media companies bankrolled by billionaire Chinese exile Guo Wengui (aka, Miles Guo or Miles...
BUSINESS
rocket-courier.com

Steve Bannon Addresses Rally Against Vaccine Mandates

Sam FaddisApproximately 200 people attended a rally against vaccine mandates, which was held on Sunday, Sept. 12 in Alparon Park in Troy. Speakers at the rally included Steve Bannon, who served as Whi...
TROY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Podcast
talesbuzz.com

Kellyanne Conway told Trump that he didn’t have ‘swagger’ in 2020 and said his campaign resembled Hillary Clinton’s 2016 bid: book

Kellyanne Conway was brutally honest with Trump about his 2020 campaign missteps, per a new book. “What you didn’t have this time was the hunger and the swagger,” she said of Trump’s 2020 run. During the summer phone call, Conway reportedly told Trump to stop focusing on election grievances. See...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: The Biden administration finally forced to stop lying

As American forces were pulling out of Afghanistan this summer, Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced a new and highly innovative intelligence partnership. The Pentagon, Milley said, would begin sharing classified information with the Taliban — the bearded religious extremists in man pajamas that for 20 years we’ve been told pose a major threat to the United States. But no longer, they’re our partners now. The Biden administration, Milley explained, was open to coordinating with the Taliban on counterterrorism strikes against our new enemies — a shadowy group that may or may not actually exist, called "ISIS-K":
POTUS
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Reportedly in Danger of Losing Another Host After Reports of Meghan McCain’s Replacement

With The View set to return for its 25th season on September 7th, rumors have been circulating as to who will be taking over for former co-host Meghan McCain. Unfortunately, ABC is now dealing with a major issue: Potentially losing yet another The View co-host. According to GossipCop, a source shared with Life & Style that Candace Owens is among the top contenders for McCain’s replacement.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Jon Stewart admits he was wrong to not take Donald Trump's presidential candidacy seriously on The Daily Show

Trump announced his presidential candidacy on June 16, 2015, giving Stewart's Daily Show about six weeks to cover it before his signing off on Aug. 6, 2015. Back then, Stewart called Trump's candidacy "a gift from heaven." “Thank you Donald, thank you Donald Trump, for making my last six weeks my best six weeks,” he said. “He is putting me in some kind of comedy hospice where all I’m getting is just straight morphine.” Stewart went on to call Trump’s announcement speech “the most beautifully ridiculous jibber-jabber ever to pour from the mouth of a batshit billionaire,” also cracking that “America’s id is running for president!” In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Stewart admitted his treatment of Trump was, in retrospect, wrong. “What I missed there is that his certainty, his ridiculousness, his shamelessness is what made him dangerous,” he said. “I thought it made him a buffoon, and I thought that’s what would disqualify him. What it did is made him the perfect vessel.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Awful new revelations about Trump and Jan. 6 show Mike Pence is no hero

Ever since Mike Pence announced on Jan. 6 that he lacked power to help Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election in Congress, it’s been widely suggested that the vice president was one of the few heroes in this ugly tale. But new revelations in the forthcoming book by Post reporters...
POTUS
CNN

The words Trump couldn't bring himself to say

(CNN) — On November 7, 1962, Richard Nixon met with reporters to concede that he had lost his bid for governor of California -- and to grumble about the way the press covered his campaign. It was two years since he had lost his race for president against John F. Kennedy, and few thought Nixon would ever run for office again.
POTUS
phillytrib.com

Hillary Clinton warned us this day would come

My response to the Supreme Court’s 5-to-4 decision allowing the Texas law prohibiting abortions after six weeks of pregnancy to take effect will be cold comfort to women in the state who have lost control over their bodies. Adequate words fall short of the mark even for me, a member of the Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington’s board of directors before joining The Post’s Editorial Board in 1990.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy