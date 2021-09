As a boxer, George Foreman had more highs than lows in his career. At the peak of his career, Foreman was not only a two-time heavyweight champion but also an Olympic Medalist. Throughout his Stellar career, Foreman only lost twice; once to Muhammad Ali in 1974’s Rumble in the Jungle, which, to date, is one of the most-viewed live events of all time, and a second time to Jimmy Young. His defeat to Jimmy young in 1977 marked the end of his professional career and the beginning of retirement. On that day in his dressing room, Foreman said something happened: God arrived.

