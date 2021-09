Exposure to traffic noise for a long period of time may increase the risk of developing dementia, particularly Alzheimer's disease, researchers of a new study found. Noise from transportation is considered to be the "second worst environmental risk factor" when it comes to public health in Europe, following air pollution, the British Medical Journal (BMJ) said in a news release. A fifth of people is said to be exposed to transportation noise that’s above the recommended 55 decibels (dB).

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO