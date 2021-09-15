CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

World cross country championships postponed to 2023 due to COVID restrictions

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yeLOC_0bwYBUIl00
Athletics - IAAF World Cross Country Championships - Senior Race Women - Kololo Independence Grounds, Kampala, Uganda - 26/03/17 - Athletes run in the race. REUTERS/James Akena/File Photo

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Next year's world cross country championships have been pushed back to 2023 due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Australia, governing body World Athletics said on Wednesday.

Australia has some of the tightest restrictions in the world aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus, including limiting the number of arrivals and imposing a mandatory 14-day hotel quarantine on those entering the country.

World Athletics and the local organising committee for the championships said in a statement that the quarantine requirements were "not practical for a one-day event".

The championships, which had been scheduled for Feb. 19 in Bathurst, New South Wales, would now take place on Feb. 18, 2023 at the same venue.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Asian Youth Games in China postponed to 2022 due to COVID

BEIJING, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Asian Youth Games, organised by the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), have been postponed to December 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local authorities said on Wednesday. The Games were due to be held in Shantou city in China's southern Guangdong province in November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sports Illustrated

Guinea World Cup Qualifier Postponed Due to Military Coup

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — A World Cup qualifying game in Guinea was postponed as an apparent coup d’etat unfolded in the West African nation on Sunday, and the visiting Moroccan team reportedly left the country safely after being confined to its hotel as gunshots rang out nearby. Guinea...
FIFA
SFGate

CineAsia Convention Is Canceled Due to Continuing COVID Restrictions

The annual CineAsia convention and trade show for the film industry’s exhibition and distribution sectors, has been canceled. It had been scheduled to be held in Bangkok, Thailand in December. “We have determined that we cannot hold a successful convention in Bangkok in December 2021. It is therefore with much...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Athletics#Covid#New South Wales#Australia
The Independent

Australia says France knew of 'grave' submarine concerns

France would have known Australia had “deep and grave concerns” that a submarine fleet the French were building would not meet Australian needs, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Sunday after the contract's cancellation set off a diplomatic crisis.France accused Australia of concealing its intentions to back out of the 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract for French majority state-owned Naval Group to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.President Joe Biden revealed last week a new alliance including Australia and Britain that would deliver an Australian fleet of at least eight nuclear-powered submarines.Morrison blamed the switch on a deteriorating strategic...
MILITARY
CW33

Elton John postpones part of final world tour due to injury

LONDON (AP) — Elton John says he is postponing European dates on his world tour until 2023 so that he can have an operation on an injured hip. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter had been due to play cities in Britain and Europe this year as part of the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, followed by shows in the U.S. in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
The Independent

Travel industry relief mixed with fury after government eases rules

The travel industry has responded with relief to the easing of the UK’s government rules on international journeys.But there is fury about the delay in the announcement by the the transport secretary, Grant Shapps – partly because many feel travel abroad should have been liberalised months ago, and partly due to the manner of communicating the government’s decision.In a tweet just before 5pm on Friday, the transport secretary, Grant Shapps, announced that the testing regime for returning British travellers would be eased – with the “test to fly” ditched for people who are fully vaccinated. In addition, the...
WORLD
meaws.com

Jock Talk: 2022 Gay Games postponed due to COVID pandemic

Gay Games organizers announced late Tuesday evening the event would be postponed one year for the first time in its 40-year history. Gay Games XI, which was scheduled to be held in Hong Kong in November 2022, is being postponed to 2023 because of COVID-19 pandemic concerns regarding travel restrictions, inability of athletes to train adequately in their chosen disciplines, ever-changing lockdowns, and lack of adequate vaccination in many parts of the globe. "Throughout the pandemic we've been developing contingency plans with a consulting organization, reviewed on a monthly basis," Dennis Philipse, co-chair of Gay Games Hong Kong, told the Bay Area Reporter. "In the last two months in the U.S.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Australia: France's recall of ambassador over subs regretful

Australia said Saturday it was noting with regret France’s recall of its ambassador over the surprise cancellation of a submarine contract in favor of a U.S. deal.France recalled its ambassadors to Australia and the United States on Friday in an unprecedented show of anger over a deal among the United States, Australia and Britain to provide Australia with a fleet of at least eight nuclear-power submarines.The deal scraps a 90 billion Australian dollar ($66 billion) contract with French majority state-owned Naval Group, signed in 2016, to build 12 conventional diesel-electric submarines.Foreign Minister Marise Payne’s office said in a...
JOE BIDEN
PRX

The US is building a military base in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Micronesian residents have questions.

The United States is slated to get a new military base — this time in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Last month, during high-level talks in Honolulu, the US Indo-Pacific Command and the Federated States of Micronesia (FSM) agreed to build a new base in the island nation, an archipelago of more than 600 islands strewn across the Western Pacific, some 3,700 miles from Hawaii.
MILITARY
thedrive

Mystery Flying Wing Aircraft Photographed Over The Philippines

The aircraft resembles the one seen in an image taken in California a year ago that is thought to be of the elusive RQ-180 stealth spy aircraft. The Philippines sits between the South China Sea and the Philippine Sea, two contentious and highly surveilled bodies of water that regularly see large amounts of military activity, especially Chinese and American. All types of military aircraft constantly frequent the skies above both seas, from bombers to drones, but on September 2nd, at around 6:15 AM local time, landscape photographer Michael Fugnit captured something very unique in his lens—what appears to be a stealthy flying wing aircraft with a diamond-shaped fuselage and slender wings, a centralized exhaust, potentially featuring twin engines, and a ventral fuselage bulge.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
CNN

Trump abandoned this giant trade deal. Now, China wants in

New Delhi (CNN Business) — China has applied to join a major Asia-Pacific trade partnership that the United States ditched several years ago, as the world's second largest economy tries to bolster its relationships in the region. Chinese Commerce Minister Wang Wentao applied for membership in the Comprehensive and Progressive...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Reuters

185K+
Followers
209K+
Post
100M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy