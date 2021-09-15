CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Historical society Lantern Walk returns

Courier-Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuBOIS — The DuBois Area Historical Society will offer a step back in time to the late 1950s and early 1960s with its 30th Spirit of DuBois Lantern Walk on Saturday, Oct. 9. The first tour leaves from the society’s E. D. Reitz Museum, 30 W. Long Ave., DuBois, at 5 p.m. Additional walks will leave every 15 minutes starting. To make advance reservations for a specific walk time, telephone 814-371-4627 between 10 a.m. and 9 p.m., starting Sept. 20. Tour groups will be limited to 20 people. Walk-ins are also welcome and will be assigned to the next available tour. The walk is a little less than a mile and will last a little over an hour.

