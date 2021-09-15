CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Man injured after being hit by car on Elm Hill Pike

By Bethany Davison
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEdRw_0bwY9EWk00

A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Hill Pike near Twin Elms Court.

Metro Nashville Police said the man was hit while walking in the road. That area has no sidewalks for pedestrians.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said the driver who hit the victim stopped and is cooperating with police.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elms#Accident#Metro Nashville Police
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

Man shot, killed on pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Metro police are investigating the death of a man who was shot on the pedestrian bridge in downtown Nashville overnight. According to the police department, surveillance video showed 36-year-old Benjamin Baker in a ski mask walk up behind 20-year-old Marcellus Groves on the bridge. Baker then allegedly pulled out a handgun before confronting Groves. The two shot at each other, Baker was hit in the chest and Groves was hit in the leg.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy