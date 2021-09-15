Man injured after being hit by car on Elm Hill Pike

A man was critically injured when he was hit by a car on Elm Hill Pike in Nashville Tuesday night.

It happened at about 11 p.m. Tuesday on Elm Hill Pike near Twin Elms Court.

Metro Nashville Police said the man was hit while walking in the road. That area has no sidewalks for pedestrians.

The victim was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

Investigators said the driver who hit the victim stopped and is cooperating with police.