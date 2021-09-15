Wade Garners United East Men’s Runner of the Week Honors

LATHAM, N.Y. – For the second straight week, a St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country runner has been named the United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week as first-year Michael Wade (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) picked up the honor for the week ending September 12.

Michael Wade running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Wade led the Seahawks to the team title at the three-team Shannon Henretty Invitational hosted by Stevenson University. The third squad at the race was Division I Mount St. Mary’s University. The Seahawks won the invitational with 27 points, 11 points ahead of second-place Stevenson (48) and 23 points in front of Mount St. Mary’s (50).

The 6-1 runner clocked a 28:27.60 on the winding 8K course to claim the individual title as Wade crossed the finish line first out of a field of 26 runners.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action in two weeks when the Seahawks travel to Carlisle, Pa., to compete at the Dickinson College Long-Short Invitational on Saturday, September 25, at 10:30 am.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Runners of the Week

