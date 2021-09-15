CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Wade Garners United East Men’s Runner of the Week Honors

By Nairem Moran, St. Mary's College of Maryland Athletics
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zzllS_0bwY8o4Z00

LATHAM, N.Y. – For the second straight week, a St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s cross country runner has been named the United East Conference Men’s Runner of the Week as first-year Michael Wade (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) picked up the honor for the week ending September 12.

Michael Wade running at Towson Invitational (9.4.21) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Wade led the Seahawks to the team title at the three-team Shannon Henretty Invitational hosted by Stevenson University. The third squad at the race was Division I Mount St. Mary’s University. The Seahawks won the invitational with 27 points, 11 points ahead of second-place Stevenson (48) and 23 points in front of Mount St. Mary’s (50).

The 6-1 runner clocked a 28:27.60 on the winding 8K course to claim the individual title as Wade crossed the finish line first out of a field of 26 runners.

St. Mary’s College will be back in action in two weeks when the Seahawks travel to Carlisle, Pa., to compete at the Dickinson College Long-Short Invitational on Saturday, September 25, at 10:30 am.

2021 United East Conference Men’s Runners of the Week

The post Wade Garners United East Men’s Runner of the Week Honors appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge High School football coach dies after collapsing at game

A Woodbridge High School varsity football coach and math teacher collapsed on the sidelines during Friday's home game and later died, the principal has confirmed. Coach Fred Moore collapsed in the third quarter of the game against Massaponax High School and was taken to Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center. The game was suspended with 6:39 left in the third quarter and Woodbridge leading 21-14.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Larry Brown Sports

Illinois QB Brandon Peters was nearly decapitated by this crazy targeting hit

Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters very nearly had his head ripped off on Friday night during a game against Maryland. During the first quarter of a 20-17 loss, Peters dropped back to pass as Terrapins defensive back Lavonte Gater bore down on the quarterback. But rather than ease up as Peters let the ball fly, Gater left his feet and connected with the quarterback, helmet-to-helmet.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
gohofstra.com

WXC: McDonnell Takes Home CAA Runner of the Week Honors

Hempstead, NY - Following her first race of the 2021 season, junior Jordyn McDonnell has been named the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Runner of the Week, the conference announced Tuesday afternoon. A junior distance runner from Lake Ronkonkoma, New York, McDonnell led wire-to-wire at the Hofstra XC Invite this Friday,...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
bubruins.com

Nelson named NSAA Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week

BISMARCK, N.D. – Freshman Madison Nelson (Plattsmouth, Neb.) was selected as the North Star Athletic Association's Women's Cross Country Runner of the Week for her performance last week at the Bill Buxton Invitational hosted by Simpson (Iowa) College in Indianola, Iowa. Nelson made her collegiate debut with a fifth-place finish...
SPORTS
Liberty News

Rhodes Honored as BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week

Liberty field hockey forward Daniella Rhodes has been named the BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week. This is the third career BIG EAST Offensive Player of the Week accolade for Rhodes. The Lady Flames have now featured the conference’s offensive player of the week in back-to-back weeks to start the season, after Jill Bolton received the same honor a week ago.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Hays Post

🏃‍♂️ FHSU's Schmidt MIAA men's cross country Athlete of the Week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Fort Hays State senior Robbie Schmidt has been named MIAA men's cross country athlete of the week, announced Tuesday by the league office. Schmidt took home the individual title at the UNK Invitational on Friday (Sept. 3) after navigating the six-kilometer course in 18:05.3, nearly five seconds faster than second place. He bested a field of 42 athletes that took to the course at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course in Kearney, Neb.
HAYS, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dickinson College#Stevenson University#Seahawks#Race#Week Ending#St Mary#Towson Invitational#College Of Maryland Wade#Division I#St Mary S College#Fy
lehighsports.com

Melko tabbed as Male XC Runner of the Week

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Junior Connor Melko of the Lehigh men's cross country team was named the Patriot League Male Runner of the Week on Tuesday, as announced by the league office. Melko paced the Mountain Hawks to a second-place finish among the 8-team field in the opening Lehigh Invitational. The Brown and White scored a total of 58 points.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
kzoo.edu

Pickell Named SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week

Parker Pickell was selected as the first SAAC Men's Hornet of the Week for the 2021-22 season. Parker tied for first at the Lou Collins Memorial Tournament hosted by Olivet last weekend. He shot a 2-under par 70 followed by an even 72 before losing a sudden death playoff for medalist honors.
KALAMAZOO, MI
kagstv.com

Goddard Earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s Gemma Goddard has been named the Southeastern Conference Women’s Co-Freshman Runner of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. In her Aggie debut, Goddard won the Aggie Opener 4.1k with a time of 14:26.8. The freshman gutted out the victory with a photo finish lean defeating Steffi Jones of SMU by .2 seconds. The Austin, Texas, native led the Maroon & White to the overall team title with 24 points, defeating runner-up SMU by 25 points.
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Gregory, Prinsloo earn SEC Runner of the Week honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Two Razorbacks were honored by the conference office following a perfect score team victory by the Arkansas women at the Mizzou Opener. Individual winner Lauren Gregory was named SEC Runner of the Week while Carmie Prinsloo shared SEC Freshman Runner of the Week. In claiming the 5,000m...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
chatsports.com

Ball State's Ranieri Named Men's Golfer of the Week

Joey Ranieri, Ball State, Senior, Zionsville, Ind. (Zionsville) It was a phenomenal start to the 2021-22 season for Ball State senior golfer Joey Ranieri, as he carded a 54-hole score of 212 to finish tied for fifth among 84 golfers at the Hoosier Collegiate Invite. After shooting 68 to tie for the lowest opening-round score Sunday at the Pfau Course at Indiana University, Ranieri followed with back-to-back rounds of 72 to conclude the two-day event at -1, four strokes behind event winner Drew Salyers from Indiana.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
cowboystatenews.com

Cowboy Distance Runner Claims MW Weekly Honor

From the desk of John Durgee at the University of Wyoming–7 Sep ’21. University of Wyoming men’s Cross Country runner Seth Bruxvoort has been named as the Mountain West Men’s Athlete of the Week by the conference as announced on Tuesday September 7th. Bruxvoort a redshirt sophomore from Fort Collins,...
CHEYENNE, WY
Times-Journal

Geraldine's Hill claims player of the week honor

Geraldine sophomore Kobe Hill received 40% of the online voting as this week's Times-Journal Player of the Week. Hill, a running back/linebacker, led the Bulldogs in tackles with six, including four assisted tackles, in his team's 60-6 Class 3A, Region 7 victory against visiting Asbury at Coolidge-Isbell Field last Friday night.
GERALDINE, AL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy