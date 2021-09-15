CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabethtown, KY

Ordinance could limit selling of dogs, cats in E'town

By GINA CLEAR THE NEWS-ENTERPRISE
News Enterprise
 4 days ago

A proposed ordinance could limit the selling of dogs and cats in retail stores and in parking lots in Elizabethtown. Proposed Monday at Elizabethtown City Council’s work session by Councilwoman Julia Springsteen, she said, “The primary purpose is to encourage adoptions and to allow legitimate breeders in our community to conduct their business and try to reduce demand for any puppy mill or backyard breeders.”

