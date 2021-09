CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Leaders in South Carolina were quick to respond to the governor’s fiery answer to President Joe Biden’s newest vaccine requirements. Gov. Henry McMaster vowed the state would “fight them to the gates of hell to protect the liberty and livelihood of every South Carolinian.” He made the statement in response to Biden’s announcement requiring all employers with more than 100 workers to require those workers to either be vaccinated or be tested weekly for COVID-19.

