City Council approves Aspen Art Museum installation for next summer

A 3D art installation was approved by Aspen City Council on Tuesday to take over the northern face of the Aspen Art Museum next summer. The installation will pay homage to Aspen’s mountain landscape while allowing museum visitors the option of viewing the piece without entering the building. It was created by Italian artist Gaetano Pesce, 81, who visited Aspen the first time he came to the U.S. and fell in love with it.