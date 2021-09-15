CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TrueLayer takes the pain out of payouts with Open Banking

finextra.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrueLayer is tackling the issue of slow merchant withdrawals and refunds with the launch of a new Open Banking-based instant payouts feature. TrueLayer's PayOuts combines Open Banking verification and fast payment rails to overcome the arduous process of conducting due diligence on customer profiles before issuing payments. The product works by matching the name provided by the customer with what's on file at their bank to confirm the details are correct.

www.finextra.com

wallstreetwindow.com

Treasury Department Seeks to Track Financial Transactions of Personal Bank Accounts Over $600 – Peter Jacobsen

In May, the Treasury Department released the Biden administration’s revenue proposals for fiscal year 2022. One aspect of this document that has gone under-reported is the administration’s new plan for reporting requirements for financial institutions. The document is unequivocal about the administration’s goal for financial reporting, stating, “this proposal would...
U.S. POLITICS
Telegraph

Watchdog probes cronyism claims at open banking unit

Senior staff at the unit set up by the competition watchdog to revolutionise the UK’s banking sector have become the subject of an independent investigation into allegations of cronyism and conflicts of interest. Whistleblowers have alleged that current and former employees at the Open Banking Implementation Entity (OBIE) used their...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Australians show strong appetite for BNPL, according to survey

A survey conducted by Marqeta has shown that three in four Australians have increased their use of buy now pay later (BNPL) products during the pandemic, making them the global leader in BNPL adoption when compared the UK and US. The company surveyed 1,000 Australian consumers to learn their attitudes...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Binance announces restructure to assuage regulator concern

Cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is set to centralise its business structure in the wake of intensifying regulatory concern over the firm’s lack of systemic transparency. This is not the first time the company has found itself in hot water, having been embroiled in a string of controversies regarding. money laundering. According...
MARKETS
finextra.com

Triodos Bank’s £2 million rewilding bond raised in under 48 hours

Triodos Bank UK and rewilding charity, Trees for Life, have successfully raised a crowdfunding bond worth £2 million, just 48 hours after launch – demonstrating the rising demand for rewilding as an investment opportunity. With an average investment size of £4,800, and 8% of investors based in Scotland, the bond's...
ADVOCACY
thepaypers.com

JPMorgan Chase to open digital-only bank in UK

JPMorgan Chase has announced it will open its first overseas retail bank, with the launch of a digital-only lender that aims to upend the UK banking market. Chase will initially offer only current accounts with a rewards programme but intends to quickly expand into areas including personal lending and investment, and eventually even mortgages.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

JP Morgan's UK digital bank ready for launch

JP Morgan is set to open the virtual doors to its long-awaited UK digital retail bank next week. The digital-only lender will initially offer current accounts with a rewards programme, but intends to expand into personal lending, investment, and even mortgages in a bid to ‘upend the UK banking market.’
BUSINESS
mpamag.com

M3 embraces open banking with Flinks deal

M3’s chief technology officer André Boisvert (pictured) has said the company’s partnership with fintech Flinks reflected its embracement of the growing open banking trend in financial services following the deal’s recent announcement. The mortgage giant will utilize Flinks’ API and data tools to deliver what Boisvert said would be a...
ECONOMY
crowdfundinsider.com

Open Banking Firm Yapily Enters French Market

Yapily says it has already developed considerable capabilities in the French market. With 100% PSD2 connectivity, Yapily covers more than 85% of French bank accounts, enabling banks, Fintech firms and other financial firms to embed open banking features within their products and services. At least one customer, Berlin-based Vivid, is already using Yapily to connect to bank accounts in France. Yapily has opened an office and hired a team to support its expansion.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

VTB Bank investigate use of blockchain for shipment of steel products

VTB Bank and PJSC Severstal have developed a new scenario for the unified industry register of quality certificates for metal products. The initiative will make it possible to speed up the shipment of metal products, as well as to carry it out without reference to banking days, including weekends and holidays.
INDUSTRY
finextra.com

Dawn Capital's Evgenia Plotnikova promoted to general partner

Dawn Capital (‘Dawn’), Europe’s leading specialist B2B software investor, is pleased to announce the promotion of Evgenia Plotnikova to General Partner, making her the youngest woman promoted internally to General Partner in Europe. Having joined Dawn in March 2018 as Principal, Evgenia was promoted to Partner in December 2019, making...
BUSINESS
finextra.com

Softbank-backed THG Ingenuity invests in cloud technology platform

THG Ingenuity takes a stake in Civo to leverage Civo’s newly launched managed cloud native Kubernetes platform. The platform will enhance THG Ingenuity’s technology offering. Civo, the first pure-play cloud native service provider, and THG plc (THG), a global technology platform that specialises in taking brands direct to consumers, together...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group may sell U.S. banking arm

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. is exploring the sale of its U.S. banking unit MUFG Union Bank, about 13 years after it acquired the West Coast lender for $3.5 billion, according to a Bloomberg report published on Friday. Citing people familiar with the deal, the news service reported the Japanese banking giant has held preliminary talks with potential buyers about a deal and may soon hire an investment bank to launch a formal sales process. As mergers heat up between smaller banks to compete with larger players such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as well as financial technology companies, some overseas banks are mulling the sale of their U.S. operations to benefit from lofty acquisition prices.
BUSINESS
finextra.com

JP Morgan starts processing US credit cards on Alibaba.com

JP Morgan Merchant Services has begun processing US credit card payments for Alibaba's B2B business unit. JP Morgan is working with Ant Group's Alipay to power payments made by US credit cards on the B2B Alibaba.com, where small firms can sell their goods. Marketplaces accounted for almost half of all...
CREDITS & LOANS
finextra.com

BBVA Mexico rolls out robo advisor

BBVA Mexico has launched BBVA Invest, an innovative and personalized digital advice experience that offers customers and clients access to investment fund portfolios based on their investment goals and risk tolerance assessment. Jaime Lázaro Ruiz, general director of BBVA AM Mexico, said: “At BBVA Mexico we know that financial health...
ECONOMY
finextra.com

Lendio acquires Laso's loan origination software

Lendio, the nation's leading small business financial solutions marketplace, today announced its asset purchase of Laso's Loan Origination Software (LOS) and proprietary insights technology, furthering its mission to support small and midsize businesses. This will serve as the foundation for a revolutionary, customer-centric offering for banks, alternative lenders and community...
SMALL BUSINESS
finextra.com

The Future of BaaS with Temenos

Martin Häring, Chief Marketing Officer, Temenos, speaks to FinextraTV about the speed of change taking place across the banking landscape and the core technologies banks need to adapt to in this new world. We hear more about the megatrend, Banking as a Service, and what it means for banks and their customers, how BaaS will play out for traditional banking software vendors and how Temenos has adapted to this new trend.
TECHNOLOGY

