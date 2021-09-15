TrueLayer takes the pain out of payouts with Open Banking
TrueLayer is tackling the issue of slow merchant withdrawals and refunds with the launch of a new Open Banking-based instant payouts feature. TrueLayer's PayOuts combines Open Banking verification and fast payment rails to overcome the arduous process of conducting due diligence on customer profiles before issuing payments. The product works by matching the name provided by the customer with what's on file at their bank to confirm the details are correct.www.finextra.com
