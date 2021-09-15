Youth invited to 5th quarter in Tyrone
Area churches again are coming together to offer a 5th quarter event to area youth following Tyrone’s home football game this Friday evening against Clearfield. The event will be held around 9 p.m., immediately following the football game. The 5th quarter is held at the Church of the Good Shepherd, right next to Gray Field. Organizers planned 5th quarter events as a safe place for area youth to gather after the football games.www.huntingdondailynews.com
