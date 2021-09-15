CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Amazon hosts virtual career day event

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 4 days ago
Whether it's a job at Amazon, or just career advice, the online retail giant is ready to lend a helping hand Wednesday during its virtual career day event.

At Amazon's “Career Day,” people who registered for the event will hear from CEO Andy Jassy, plus meet one-on-one virtually with a career coach who can offer advice on building a resumé, perfecting a job interview, and charting a career path.

“The great part about this is regardless of professional background, or field you’re in, whether you want to enhance where you’re at, or grow in something else, we’re here to help you at Amazon,” Amazon spokesperson Andy DiOrio said.

Amazon does currently have 1,700 job openings in the Kansas City area. DiOrio said most of the jobs are in fulfillment centers where pay begins between $15 and $18 per hour, and includes health, dental, vision and other benefits on day one of employment. DiOrio said Amazon offers employees ways to advance within the company.

“As the company grows, we help them grow with us through increased technical skills as well as professional development along with the company,” DiOrio continued. “Really, a great, robust program to have good jobs with great pay and continued investment in our people who are really the heart of all amazon facilities.”

Register for Amazon’s Career Day on the retailer’s website .

The Rebound Kansas City is our effort is to help metro residents play a role in moving our community forward. We would love to hear your thoughts and ideas to via email to rebound@kshb.com and we welcome you to join in the conversation on the Rebound KC Facebook Group .

Whether you're Getting Back to Work after a layoff, need help Making Ends Meet during these trying times or need tips on Managing the Pressure we're all feeling, The Rebound has resources to find help. We'll also make sure local leaders are Doing What's Right to get Kansas City back track after a three-month shutdown.

Need a job? Be sure to visit our local jobs board powered by Indeed .

KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

