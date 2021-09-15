Amazon hosts virtual career day event

Whether it's a job at Amazon, or just career advice, the online retail giant is ready to lend a helping hand Wednesday during its virtual career day event.

At Amazon's “Career Day,” people who registered for the event will hear from CEO Andy Jassy, plus meet one-on-one virtually with a career coach who can offer advice on building a resumé, perfecting a job interview, and charting a career path.

“The great part about this is regardless of professional background, or field you’re in, whether you want to enhance where you’re at, or grow in something else, we’re here to help you at Amazon,” Amazon spokesperson Andy DiOrio said.

Amazon does currently have 1,700 job openings in the Kansas City area. DiOrio said most of the jobs are in fulfillment centers where pay begins between $15 and $18 per hour, and includes health, dental, vision and other benefits on day one of employment. DiOrio said Amazon offers employees ways to advance within the company.

“As the company grows, we help them grow with us through increased technical skills as well as professional development along with the company,” DiOrio continued. “Really, a great, robust program to have good jobs with great pay and continued investment in our people who are really the heart of all amazon facilities.”

Register for Amazon’s Career Day on the retailer’s website .

