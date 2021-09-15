CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing Community: It’s well overdue for us to prioritize kindness

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere isn’t much in this difficult and turbulent world that we can all agree on, but perhaps there’s one truism we can all accept: Kindness matters. Sadly, however much it may well matter to us all, kindness is under assault in the modern world. There’s an absence of it in public and often private discourse and action, and has been for a long time. In addition to all that’s wrong with the world at large — which none of us can control — and fueled, most likely, by the often horrible and mostly unfiltered pressure of all that is observed on the internet, news and social media — it seems that children and young people need ever more support in adopting a presumption of kindness.

