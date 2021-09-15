Ping Identity Names Jason Kees Chief Information Security Officer
Former Information Security Executive for Groupon, CBS and Oracle Brings Extensive Experience Enhancing Cybersecurity Strategies to Ping. Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, appointed Jason Kees as the company’s new chief information security officer (CISO). He will spearhead Ping Identity’s security initiatives that support new services and offerings, while ensuring the security, safety and reliability of the company’s vast IT infrastructure.martechseries.com
