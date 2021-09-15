CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ping Identity Names Jason Kees Chief Information Security Officer

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Information Security Executive for Groupon, CBS and Oracle Brings Extensive Experience Enhancing Cybersecurity Strategies to Ping. Ping Identity, the intelligent identity solution for the enterprise, appointed Jason Kees as the company’s new chief information security officer (CISO). He will spearhead Ping Identity’s security initiatives that support new services and offerings, while ensuring the security, safety and reliability of the company’s vast IT infrastructure.

martechseries.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Information Security#Infrastructure Security#Security Domain#Groupon#Ping Identity#Cbs Interactive#Mcafee#Siebel#Marketing Technology News#Apple App Store Apps
