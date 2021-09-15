CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Emplifi Releases Social Commerce Cloud, Giving Marketing & Ecommerce Teams Unparalleled Social Commerce & Care Capabilities in One Platform

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmplifi, the leading unified customer experience platform, today announced the launch of Emplifi Social Commerce Cloud, offering industry-first social commerce capabilities for CMOs, ecommerce leaders and social media teams charged with driving high conversion rates and increased revenue across social platforms. The innovative, first of its kind platform delivers a full suite of solutions to enable the social shopping experience by synchronizing social commerce activities across platforms, providing automated and live assistance during the shopping experience, and giving brands a single, holistic view of their social commerce efforts, along with advanced analytics.

martechseries.com

Comments / 0

Related
TrendHunter.com

K-Beauty E-Commerce Content Platforms

PowderRoom is a South Korean social beauty platform. Founded in 2003, it now fosters 4.4 monthly users. The K-beauty content platform is expanding its business to include e-commerce and product co-creation options. These digital opportunities will allow users to share reviews, view content, and follow groups of users with similar beauty profiles.
INTERNET
chainstoreage.com

Shopify invests in e-commerce marketing platform Yotpo

Shopify and Yotpo enter multi-year platform partnership. Shopify seeks to develop new online shopping experiences with a new partnership that includes a strategic investment. The e-commerce platform is entering a multi-year partnership with e-commerce marketing technology provider Yotpo. Supported by a strategic investment in Yotpo by Shopify, the platform partnership is designed to help accelerate Yotpo's growth and product development, while enabling Shopify retailers to better connect with their customers and grow their businesses through innovative marketing tools and solutions.
BUSINESS
TrendHunter.com

Malaysian Social Commerce Marketplaces

Bigo Marketplace is an e-commerce initiative launched by Bigo Live, the global leading live streaming platform. The platform announced that the new initiative aims to help local Malaysian micro-enterprises and small and midsize businesses leverage its growing user base. This will help brand exposure and facilitate sales conversions. The Bigo...
TECHNOLOGY
martechseries.com

DLS Technology Announces Advanced Search & Predictive Analytics Services

DLS Technology Corp., a premiere Solutions Integrator and one of Canada’s Top Growing and Growth 400 companies, has always been at the forefront of Cybersecurity, Cloud Computing and Digital Transformation innovation. Our latest partnerships with industry-leading Business Intelligence and Data Analytics solutions are no exception. Marketing Technology News:Vonage Supports Expanding...
SMALL BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Webber
grocerydive.com

Are you defining social commerce too narrowly?

There's no buzzier concept than "social commerce," and with good reason: Inmar's 2021 Social Commerce survey shows that 95% of US adults look to influencers for inspiration and 84.1% have made a purchase based on an influencer's recommendation. Social commerce sales are expected to reach $36.62 billion in 2021; and...
INTERNET
theridgewoodblog.net

The N.J. Business Action Center Releases a New Webinar Series on Cybersecurity, Franchising, Social Media and E-commerce

Ridgewood NJ, the New Jersey Business Action Center (NJBAC), a no-cost, confidential “business-first” resource housed within the New Jersey Department of State, will host a series of interactive webinars designed to help provide New Jersey businesses and nonprofits with tools that can help them grow. The series will be held from Sept. 21 – 30.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
channele2e.com

Perficient Acquires SAP Commerce Cloud Partner Talos Digital

Perficient has acquired Talos Digital, an SAP Commerce Cloud partner that generates roughly $10 million in annual revenue. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This is technology M&A deal number 560 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.
BUSINESS
The Drum

Grab and GroupM join forces to help advertisers boost their e-commerce capabilities

Singapore-based super-app Grab is partnering with WPP’s media arm GroupM to boost their clients’ e-commerce and retail media capabilities. “I am delighted to have GrabAds named as a GroupM Partner in South East Asia. This partnership not only brings together the best-in-class capabilities of GrabAds and GroupM to collectively help brands in South East Asia grow their e-commerce footprint, but it also paves the way for them to find new and creative ways to reach, engage and move their consumers to act effectively on the Grab platform,” said Ken Mandel, regional managing director and head of GrabAds and brand insights.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Instagram Marketing#Personalized Marketing#Digital Marketing#Ecommerce#Martech#Permission Io#Marketing Technology News#Shop Sync#Api#Facebook Shops#Instagram Shops#Faq#Ui#Social Care#Emplifi Agent#Social Commerce#Vp#Digital Strategy#Cx#Astute Inc
ZDNet

Infosys launches Equinox digital commerce platform

Infosys unveiled its Equinox digital commerce platform, which aims to offer turnkey omnichannel experiences. Equinox, which is an evolution of Infosys' 2015 acquisition of Skava Commerce, is designed to offer API-first, micrososervices and cloud tie-ins as well as personalized commerce journeys. Specifically, Infosys Equinox offers:. Social, chat, voice and augmented...
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

How This Social Platform Became The LinkedIn Of The Entertainment World

As people began losing their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic, a growing need emerged for connectivity among peers. We saw Instagram, LinkedIn, and other social media platforms have usage spikes and become the dominant way of communication in a world where in-person working environments had largely come to a halt. Networking was no longer optional — many reached out to peers with increased urgency, trying to shore up connections to prepare for the potential fallout of another COVID-19 outbreak and economic recession. In a post-pandemic world, this virtual connectivity trend may remain.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

mdf Commerce and Logic Join Forces to Launch Omnichannel Commerce Platform for a High-End, Innovative Grocery and Restaurant Destination in NYC

Mdf commerce, a leader in SaaS commerce technology, is pleased to announce that Orckestra, their headless commerce solution, and Logic, a global leader in retail consulting, are the winning combination set to deploy an omnichannel grocery shopping experience for an ambitious luxury grocery and restaurant destination set to launch in New York City in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
hackernoon.com

Top 5 Social Media Platforms for Influencer Marketing in 2021

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to influencer marketing. YouTube, Twitter and Instagram are the most popular platforms for influencers marketing. Twitter is a great place to market technology companies, food chains/brands, airlines, and financial organizations. B2B2B is the first place where influencers regularly share opinions on social media, and Twitter is first place they do it on the subject matter.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Marketing
Las Vegas Herald

Commerce Cloud Solution Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants IBM, SAP, Salesforce

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Worldwide Commerce Cloud Solution Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Worldwide Commerce Cloud Solution market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
seeitmarket.com

Social Media Platforms Fueling Commerce Growth

Commerce evolution is well underway, and a critical theme we continue to focus on. Within this widespread category is the intersection of social media and commerce – or social commerce. In a recent survey by Statista this past summer, approximately 37% of respondents noted that social media was a way...
RETAIL
TechCrunch

Going after social commerce for sportspeople, Millions gets $10M

The round is being loosely pegged as a Series A as the seasoned team behind Millions self-funded the first wave of development to get the platform launched. The founding team includes CEO Matt Whitteker, a boxing gym owner who co-founded the supply chain data management unicorn Assent Compliance and NoNotes.com; CMO Brandon Austin, co-founder of Go-Fish Cam; and, in advisor roles, Adrian Salamunovic, co-founder of DNA 11 and CanvasPop; Scott Whitteker (Fight for the Cure) and Bruce Buffer (a veteran sports announcer).
TECHNOLOGY
itechpost.com

Why Social eCommerce Is So Important For Your Business Success?

We're all utilized to the truth that social media sites have become an integral part of our daily life. It's the source of daily information, a method of connecting with close friends and also relatives, an area where we share our images as well as thoughts. Not so long back, it was also a device for drawing clients' interest as well as redirecting them to the eCommerce internet site. Yet nowadays, social media has actually developed into a durable globally marketplace itself. Thus, the new term social eCommerce has been presented. Today we are going to explore the social eCommerce phenomenon, mention the most popular social networks for offering products online, and also provide you with suggestions on exactly how to make the social-networking company grow.
INTERNET
martechseries.com

BigCommerce Recognized as Challenger in 2021 Gartner ® Magic Quadrant ™ for Digital Commerce Platforms

BigCommerce positioned as Challenger for its ability to execute and completeness of vision. BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, announced it has been recognized by Gartner as a Challenger in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce Platforms. BigCommerce was positioned based on the “Completeness of Vision” axis and the “ability to execute” axis in the Challengers quadrant.
BUSINESS
ZDNet

Adobe adds payment services via PayPal to its Adobe Commerce platform

Adobe said it is launching Payment Services for Adobe Commerce to add native payments to its customers' digital storefronts. The effort takes Adobe into a crowded payment space, but customers will be able to manage payments directly from their Adobe Commerce Admin without integration with third-party payment providers. PayPal Commerce...
PERSONAL FINANCE
martechseries.com

Inbox Monster Releases Best-in-Class Deliverability Monitoring Platform

Inbox Monster announces the release of its email deliverability monitoring platform, offering comprehensive insights into the most important email KPIs, unlimited inbox placement and creative rendering reports, and dedicated professional deliverability services. Inbox Monster, a next generation email deliverability analytics platform, today announced the full release of its suite of...
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy