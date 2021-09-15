Menter: Breaking bread together, Aspen style

Whenever I get gloomy with the state of the world, I think about the arrivals gate at Des Moines International Airport. After deboarding the plane, there is always a feel-good moment that consumes me when I step onto the escalator heading towards baggage claim. Riding down, I see a waiting room full of hopeful faces who eagerly scan the stairs for a familiar smile. I witness fathers high-fiving sons, mothers embracing daughters, girlfriends with homemade signs welcoming home their boyfriends, children anxiously greeting their grandparents with big bear hugs, and old friends who are meeting up after not seeing each other for years. Watching loved ones reunite is a delightful reminder of all of the love in this world, a la “Love Actually.” I was reminded of this heart-felt scene at the airport on a recent trip home to see my family.

