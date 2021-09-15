CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aspen, CO

Vaccine refusal as veiled suicide

Aspen Daily News
 4 days ago

As the author of a recently published book on suicide, I am proud to be an Aspen summer resident in a city that strives to promote awareness of and prevent such tragic deaths. Lamentably, many people select overt modes of self-annihilation. That is, they jump off a bridge, dive under a train, slit their wrists, self-immolate, hang themselves, blow their brains out or gulp down fistfuls of pills.

www.aspendailynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Vice

Anti-Vaxxer Attacks Health Workers Who Refused Him Vaccination Certificate

Two German health care workers were attacked during a vaccination drive by a man who refused to get a jab in the latest violent incident linked to anti-vaxx sentiment. German police said they had arrested a man accused of injuring a nurse and an assistant vaccinating people at a shopping centre in Gera, a city in the state of Thuringia on Saturday.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Vaccination policy should respond to the motivations of vaccine refusers

Research by Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC), The Hague University of Applied Sciences and Erasmus University Rotterdam shows that about 15 percent of Dutch people do not want to be vaccinated. If better use were made of the knowledge of local professionals such as GPs, it would be easier to reach vaccine refusers.
PHARMACEUTICALS
psychologytoday.com

4 Categories of Psychotic Symptoms

Psychosis involves positive, negative, disorganized and catatonic symptoms. Positive symptoms are "additional experiences" like delusions. Negative symptoms involve the absence of something that should be present, such as the ability to socialize. Disorganized symptoms convey someone's confused thought process. Catatonic people can be withdrawn and get stuck in strange poses...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Aspen, CO
State
Florida State
Local
Colorado Health
Aspen, CO
Health
International Business Times

12 Fully Vaccinated Die Of COVID-19 In Louisiana Over 1 Week

More than 10 fully vaccinated people in Louisiana have died of COVID-19 over the past week alone, according to state data. At least 12 Louisiana residents who have been fully vaccinated died of COVID-19 between Sept. 2 and 9, representing 15% of the new deaths recorded during the same period.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Vaccination refusal affects greater community

As COVID-19 cases rise and Oregon hospitals fill, we, as trainee internal medicine physicians, urge all Oregonians to get vaccinated against COVID-19. As both primary care doctors and physicians on the front lines in the hospital and ICU, we are well-aware and supportive of patients making their own decisions about their health. Vaccination, however, does not just affect the individual but also their family, friends, neighbors and the entire state and country. Our hospitals and ICUs are full. Because of the COVID-19 surge, we are delaying chemotherapy, surgeries and other much-needed health care. People not getting vaccinated is directly linked to cancer patients not getting the care they need and hospitals with greater resources being unable to accept patients from smaller hospitals.
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigmund Freud
Person
Karl Menninger
wkms.org

Tennessee’s ICUs Are Full Of Vaccine Refusal Regret

It’s a struggle for Joe Gammon to talk right now. Lying in his ICU bed at Ascension Saint Thomas West, he uses a suction tube to clear his own throat. Even dislodging some phlegm has become a struggle. “If I would have known six months ago that this could be...
TENNESSEE STATE
healththoroughfare.com

Death Is Inevitable For Michigan Woman Who Refused The Vaccine

The Michigan doctor warned a lady hospitalized for COVID who refused to receive the vaccination: Death is near for her. On Thursday, Dr. Nicole Linder chief hospitalist, urged the population to seek COVID-19 vaccines. She mentioned one patient named Kathy who had consciously declined the vaccination before being infected with the virus.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#American#Fox Jonestown News
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This as of Oct. 1, Homeland Security Says

More than a year and half into the COVID pandemic, health experts and officials continue to urge that the best way to end surges of new cases is by getting more people vaccinated, especially as highly transmissible variants, like Delta, continue to spread. In the U.S., President Joe Biden recently announced a new plan that includes vaccination requirements for many workers, including healthcare and federal employees. But that's just one way the U.S. government is taking measures to get people vaccinated; the latest move comes from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).
IMMIGRATION
rnbcincy.com

Famous Anti-Vaxxers Who Have Died From COVID-19

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Anti-vaxxers with a platform who protested against or tried to discredit the COVID-19 vaccine are dying from the virus. For months, right-wing talk show hosts and some celebrities alike have all railed against the vaccine and as a result, many of their listeners also didn’t get vaccinated. Now, some of those same conservative mouthpieces are dying from COVID-19, heightening concerns that even those deaths won’t be enough to change skeptics’ minds about the vaccine.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy