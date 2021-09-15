CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Colson Whitehead's Latest Gives Readers A Half-Crook You'll Wholly Love

By Denny S. Bryce
NPR
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA heist with a cast of zany characters, tongue-in-cheek dialogue, questionable criminal skills, and of course, a bumbling, incompetent thief or two are undoubtedly part of the charm of Colson Whitehead's Harlem Shuffle. But the novel is also a powerful tale of a man's love for his family and the neighborhood where he lives. And the man at the center of that tale is a devastatingly enjoyable character who has a true gift for words — if not always the smartest actions.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

Related
Vulture

How Colson Whitehead Pulled It Off

Before Colson Whitehead wrote his first novel — 1999’s The Intuitionist, a mystery following a Black elevator inspector — he was a music and television critic at The Village Voice. (“To alter a little Ralph Ellison,” Whitehead’s 1993 review of rap group Digable Planets’ debut album Reachin’ begins, “jazz will make you, and jazz will unmake you.”) A little over two decades later, he’s preparing to attend the prime-time Emmy broadcast he used to write about for work, where the director Barry Jenkins and his beautiful, harrowing adaptation of Whitehead’s 2016 opus, The Underground Railroad — which follows a Georgia slave through a long, arduous trek toward freedom across a string of grisly scenes — are up for awards.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Crusader Newspaper

Dawn Turner discusses her new memoir; Colson Whitehead headlines Printers Row Lit Fest

Printers Row Lit Fest, the largest free outdoor literary showcase in the Midwest, is pleased to announce that two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and National Book Award winner Colson Whitehead—author of The Underground Railroad and The Nickel Boys—will appear on the closing day of this year’s festival and discuss his new book Harlem Shuffle in a conversation with Dr. Ivy Wilson.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
Colson Whitehead
WRAL News

Review: Whitehead’s loving ’60s-era homage to noir and NYC

“Harlem Shuffle,” by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday) Ray Carney is the kind of outlaw you want to root for because he’s kind, generous, loves his wife and family, and is “only slightly bent when it came to being crooked.” He’s the hard-working, upwardly aspirational anti-hero of “Harlem Shuffle,” Colson Whitehead’s loving homage to noir fiction and nostalgic look at the city that never sleeps in the late 1950s and early ’60s. The book is among this year’s finalists for the Kirkus Prize.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Colson Whitehead: Why a Heist Novel Was the Best Way to Tell the Story of New York

There’s the New York we see. The streets and neighborhoods, townhouses and office buildings, stoops and bodegas. That’s a damn good city, electric and irrepressible, but there’s another place just beyond that surface and it’s populated by our ambitions. A city of nighthawks and hustlers. Around every corner, a new scheme. That’s the heady undergirding of Colson Whitehead’s newest novel, Harlem Shuffle (Doubleday, 2021).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harlem#Nightbirds#Pulitzers
shondaland.com

Colson Whitehead’s New Novel Is a Delight

Colson Whitehead’s new novel, Harlem Shuffle, is a blast. It’s a heist story set in the late 1950s and early 1960s in Harlem. It brings the community to life with vibrant details about, say, the coffee shop at the Hotel Theresa, as well as a window into which bakery might be a front for illicit business.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Independent

Doerr, Powers on fiction longlist for National Book Awards

Anthony Doerr, Richard Powers and Lauren Groff are among this years nominees on the National Book Awards fiction longlist, which also includes Honorée Fanonne Jeffers' epic debut novel “The Love Songs of W. E. B. Du Bois,” already an Oprah Winfrey selection and finalist for the Kirkus Prize.Doerr's “Cloud Cuckoo Land” is his first novel since his Pulitzer Prize-winning “All the Light We Cannot See” and Powers' “Bewilderment” is his first book since the Pulitzer winning “The Overstory.” Groff's “Matrix” is her third consecutive work to receive a National Book Award nomination, following “Fates and Furies” and the...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Popculture

Denzel Washington Thriller Is Currently Netflix's No. 1 Movie

The number one movie on Netflix's Top 10 Movies in the U.S. chart is surprisingly not a Netflix original. The spot is held by the 2012 thriller Safe House, starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds. The film also holds the number two slot on Netlfix's overall top 10 charts, just behind the British series Sex Education, which had its third season released on Friday.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
UCLA
Amomama

Once Job-Shamed ‘The Cosby Show’ Star Geoffrey Owens Has an Only & Lookalike Son Showing off His Latest Paintings

"The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his father, recently shared a picture of his artwork on Instagram. The once job-shamed "The Cosby Show" star Geoffrey Owens's son Jordyn Owens recently shared a post on his Instagram page. The post, which consists of five images, showed Jordyn sitting by the window side in a room surrounded by all his paintings in the first slide.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sondra James, Actress and Founder of the Loop Group Speakeasy, Dies at 82

Sondra James, the veteran character actress who founded and ran the New York-based postproduction loop group Speakeasy, has died. She was 82. James died Sunday at her home in New York after a five-month battle with lung cancer, her manager, Carolyn Anthony, reported. Speakeasy organized voice work for producers, directors, sound designers and editors, and her voice and her team was heard in more than 500 films, TV shows and animation. The native New Yorker was in charge of voice casting for such Coen brothers films as O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000), The Man Who Wasn’t There (2001), Intolerable Cruelty (2003), A...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy