The odds of a theatrical release in China for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and The Eternals don't look especially high. The Chinese government has been limiting the release of imported films already, and the situation is reportedly compounded by years-old comments Simu Liu, which resurfaced recently in the media. The comments were critical of China, quoting his parents (who immigrated from the country to Canada). The situation has echoes of Eternals director Chloe Zhao, who made comments critical of China in 2013, and as a result had her film Nomadland banned as well.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO