Special Weather Statement issued for Mower by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-15 04:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-15 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Mower Locally Dense Fog This Morning Areas of fog will continue to develop over portions of northeast Iowa and far south-central Minnesota this morning. The fog will be locally dense at times. If traveling early this morning, be prepared for quickly changing visibilities. The fog is expected to quickly diminish between 8 am and 9 am.