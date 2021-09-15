Point B Establishes Partnership with Vettd.ai, Meets Growing Demand for Customized Artificial Intelligence

Ampersand offers advertisers a new and improved tool for groundbreaking, multiscreen television campaign measurement to better manage reach and frequency across all TV. Ampersand, the audience-first TV advertising sales, data and technology company, announced today the availability of its Total TV Measurement solution for advertisers and agencies. This new capability allows Ampersand to offer brands as well as local advertisers the ability to unify and consolidate the measurement of audience-based media delivery across all of their TV investment channels – including network, spot and addressable– and activate across Ampersand’s full footprint of multiscreen TV supply.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO