Point B Establishes Partnership with Vettd.ai, Meets Growing Demand for Customized Artificial Intelligence

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePartnership provides expert teams and technology to help improve employee effectiveness by reducing manual review of information. Continuing a year of technology investments and partnerships, Point B Inc., a consulting company that puts humans at the center of change, has invested in and partnered with Vettd.ai, a research and technology company commercializing Artificial Intelligence (AI) to help businesses be more effective at interpreting and prioritizing large volumes of information.

