One thing we know for sure from the COVID-19 pandemic is that it has had and continues to have a lasting impact globally, as well as on the U.S. economy and job market. Despite over 18 months of hardship, the stock markets have miraculously continued to move upward, indicating a renewed confidence in our economic recovery by investors both domestic and abroad. In other words, people not only want to see America win but they also believe that America can win. In fact, the markets have hit record highs, surging 100% from where they were at the start of the pandemic. Although there has been some recent lag due to the COVID delta variant, the markets have, for the most part, remained consistently strong.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO