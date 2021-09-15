CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Leonardtown, MD

St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners September 14, 2021, Meeting Briefs

By St. Mary's County Public Information Office
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KIBjD_0bwY6iYx00

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized Forget-Me-Not Month and Hispanic Heritage Month with Proclamations and celebrated the American Legion Post 255 Baseball Team Mid-Atlantic Regional Champions with a Commendation.

John Richards, President of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, provided the annual brief for the upcoming St. Mary’s County Fair . The fair will take place in Leonardtown at the fairgrounds, Sept. 23-26, 2021.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for a request for a Public Hearing to amend the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan , service area map III-4. A formal notice for the Public Hearing will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners approved the FY2022 Edward J Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Application, Project #US2222, through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, for $90,000 for the purchase of LexiPol/Cordico Shield Law Enforcement Wellness app in support of the Sheriff’s Office Wellness/Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Initiative

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Emergency Services to lease tower space to NextEdge Networks LLC for communications equipment.

The Department of Human Resources received approval for a requested resolution to provide county employees with four (4) hours of paid administrative leave to take part in a volunteer activity of their choice from Sept. 11, 2021, through Oct. 10, 2021, as part of the Just Serve Day, formally known as the Day to Serve initiative.

The Department of Recreation & Parks was approved to submit the Program Open Space , Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Funding development applications for the ballfield improvement project, ADA improvement project, Lexington Manor Passive Park project, Chaptico Park restrooms project, and the athletic court improvement project in the total amount of 1,500,000.

The Department of Finance submitted the CY2022 Commissioners Meeting Schedule and the FY2023 Budget Calendar for approval.

The Department of Finance also submitted a spending plan for the American Rescue Act Federal Grant to the Commissioners for allocation requests for expenditures related to COVID-19. Approved allocations for funding included Volunteer Fire Departments, Department of Public Works & Transportation, Information Technology, Department of Recreation & Parks, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and MetCom.

The Commissioners also approved a budget amendment request to fund a scholarship request for a county employee for Leadership Southern Maryland.

The Commissioners then convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear the biweekly COVID-19 update from Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, County Health Officer.

The next regularly scheduled Commissioner business meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs . Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6 :30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel .

The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners September 14, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SMECO presents $488,252 incentive check to Charles County Government for upgrading lighting in 31 county buildings

LA PLATA, Md. — The Charles County Government is the latest to receive incentives for investing in energy-efficient equipment upgrades through Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative’s (SMECO) EmPOWER Maryland Business Solutions program. On Sept. 15, 2021, SMECO presented Charles County Commissioner President Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., with a big check totaling $488,252 for completing LED lighting […] The post SMECO presents $488,252 incentive check to Charles County Government for upgrading lighting in 31 county buildings appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland redistricting groups drawing new congressional maps

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland’s two redistricting commissions are both working to draw new congressional and legislative maps, but their perceived goals and their potential for success are different. The state’s Republican governor named a nine-member panel evenly shared among Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters. And at the same time, the state’s Legislature has its own […] The post Maryland redistricting groups drawing new congressional maps appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Detective/PFC David Roys Selected as La Plata Police Department’s Officer of the Year

On April 22, 2020, at approximately 6:42 p.m., La Plata Police Officer First Class David Roys and Charles County Sheriff’s Officer Gregory Champaign along with other members of the La Plata Police Department (LPPD) and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) responded to the 5900 block of Crain Highway where a Maryland State trooper had located a possible opioid overdose victim.
LA PLATA, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center receives a new body scanner

The smuggling of contraband into a correctional facility is a serious issue and hazard for both staff and inmates. Nationwide, the introduction of contraband into a facility by smugglers often results in injuries and deaths in correctional institutions.  With those factors in mind, the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County earlier this year approved the $170,250 […] The post St. Mary’s Detention and Rehabilitation Center receives a new body scanner appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Leonardtown, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Leonardtown, MD
Government
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

County Executive Pittman, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Launch Digital Services Grant Program

Annapolis, MD (September 14, 2021) Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation (AAEDC) announced the launch of a new Digital Services Grant (DSG) to help small brick-and-mortar businesses and nonprofits in Anne Arundel County do business in an increasingly digital economy. Funded with $500,000 in federal American Recovery Act funds […] The post County Executive Pittman, Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation Launch Digital Services Grant Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant

BALTIMORE, MD (September 15, 2021) – To support healthy nutrition options for Maryland students, the Maryland State Department of Education’s (MSDE) Office of School and Community Nutrition Programs (OSCNP) and the Maryland Department of Agriculture (MDA) have been awarded $96,766 through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm to School grant program. In partnership with […] The post Maryland State Department of Education Awarded 2021 Farm to School Grant appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW) Honored with Calvert County BOCC Proclamation and Receives Donation from Estate of Barbara A. Tyler

Prince Frederick, Maryland – On Tuesday, August 31, 2021, the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners and the Office on Aging honored Calvert Meals on Wheels, Inc. with a proclamation.  Shirl Hendley, President, CMOW, accepted the honor from Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart. The declaration paid tribute to the many local citizens who chose to […] The post Calvert Meals on Wheels (CMOW) Honored with Calvert County BOCC Proclamation and Receives Donation from Estate of Barbara A. Tyler appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to Award $1 Million to Bolster Pretrial Services

ANNAPOLIS, MD – The Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services has released a Notice of Funding Availability for the Pretrial Services Grant Program. The office will distribute more than $1 million for FY 2022 on a competitive basis to local courts and government agencies to establish or improve pretrial service programs. Including this […] The post Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services to Award $1 Million to Bolster Pretrial Services appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co to hold Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops

The Department of Public Works is partnering with the Nanjemoy Creek Environmental Education Center and the University of Maryland Extension to host a rain barrel and compost workshop event. This event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16, in the Public Works Facilities Building parking lot (10430 Audie Lane, La Plata). Workshops are 9 a.m. and […] The post Charles Co to hold Rain Barrel and Compost Workshops appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Universal Mask Mandate for MD Schools Reinstated

BALTIMORE, MD (September 14, 2021)– In support of continuing efforts to keep students and school staff safe and ensure schools remain open for in-person learning during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Maryland State Board of Education, together with the Maryland State Department of Education, today received approval of a statewide masking requirement for all public schools.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms

SILVER SPRING, Md. — With more than 100,000 Marylanders behind on rent, housing advocates are urging members of the General Assembly and Gov. Larry Hogan to follow the lead of other state lawmakers and extend eviction protections to prevent a looming crisis. Maryland’s safeguards ended in August, just after the Supreme Court blocked President Joe […] The post MD Housing Leaders Urge Lawmakers to Pass Aid as Eviction Crisis Looms appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
11K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy