St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners September 14, 2021, Meeting Briefs

LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized Forget-Me-Not Month and Hispanic Heritage Month with Proclamations and celebrated the American Legion Post 255 Baseball Team Mid-Atlantic Regional Champions with a Commendation.

John Richards, President of the St. Mary’s County Fair Association, provided the annual brief for the upcoming St. Mary’s County Fair . The fair will take place in Leonardtown at the fairgrounds, Sept. 23-26, 2021.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management received approval for a request for a Public Hearing to amend the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan , service area map III-4. A formal notice for the Public Hearing will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners approved the FY2022 Edward J Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Application, Project #US2222, through the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services, for $90,000 for the purchase of LexiPol/Cordico Shield Law Enforcement Wellness app in support of the Sheriff’s Office Wellness/Mental Health and Crisis Intervention Initiative

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Emergency Services to lease tower space to NextEdge Networks LLC for communications equipment.

The Department of Human Resources received approval for a requested resolution to provide county employees with four (4) hours of paid administrative leave to take part in a volunteer activity of their choice from Sept. 11, 2021, through Oct. 10, 2021, as part of the Just Serve Day, formally known as the Day to Serve initiative.

The Department of Recreation & Parks was approved to submit the Program Open Space , Local Parks and Playgrounds Infrastructure Funding development applications for the ballfield improvement project, ADA improvement project, Lexington Manor Passive Park project, Chaptico Park restrooms project, and the athletic court improvement project in the total amount of 1,500,000.

The Department of Finance submitted the CY2022 Commissioners Meeting Schedule and the FY2023 Budget Calendar for approval.

The Department of Finance also submitted a spending plan for the American Rescue Act Federal Grant to the Commissioners for allocation requests for expenditures related to COVID-19. Approved allocations for funding included Volunteer Fire Departments, Department of Public Works & Transportation, Information Technology, Department of Recreation & Parks, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and MetCom.

The Commissioners also approved a budget amendment request to fund a scholarship request for a county employee for Leadership Southern Maryland.

The Commissioners then convened as the St. Mary’s County Board of Health to hear the biweekly COVID-19 update from Dr. Meenakshi Brewster, County Health Officer.

The next regularly scheduled Commissioner business meeting will be Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs . Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6 :30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel .

The post St. Mary’s Co. Commissioners September 14, 2021, Meeting Briefs appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .